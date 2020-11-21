Local roundup: Milford blanks Senators 2-0 in boys’ soccer

Milford’s Aaron Sollie takes a shot on goal for a score against host Dover in the first quarter Friday. The visiting Bucs won 2-0. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Two first-half goals lifted Milford High to a 2-0 victory over Dover High on Friday in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division boys’ soccer game.

The Buccaneers remained unbeaten on the season with one game left on their schedule. They improved to 10-0-1 overall.

Milford’s regular season finale is Monday against Sussex Central at home (6:30 p.m.). The Buccaneers are tied with Caesar Rodney at 5-0-1 in Henlopen North play. The Riders also play their final Henlopen North game on Monday against Polytech.

Milford’s Samuel Dominguez, center, watches his shot on goal get past Dover’s goalie Alex Escalante-Diaz, right, as Dover’s Cristian Pereira-Hernandez, left, looks on in the first quarter at Dover on Friday.

Sussex Academy 7, Delmar 1: The Seahawks broke open a 2-1 game with five goals in the second half to secure a Henlopen South victory.

Football

Sussex Central 35, Sussex Tech 0: Phillip Stratton and Dion Stephens each had a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Golden Knights in the Henlopen North shutout.

Sean McGee added a 55-yard touchdown on a punt return for Sussex Central who moved to 3-2 both overall and in the Henlopen North.

Woodbridge 49, Seaford 0: After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Raiders scored 36 points in the second to pull away in the Henlopen South matchup.

Jaden Bacon and Kshawn Cox scored two rushing touchdowns each during the 36-point second quarter. Woodbridge moved to 3-0 in the Henlopen South and on the season.

Laurel 40, Polytech 0: The Bulldogs picked up the road victory Friday to improve to 4-1 overall.

Indian River 43, First State Military 13: The Indians earned a win in a nonconference contest to go to 3-2 this year, surpassing their win total from last season.

High school athletics

Henlopen championships set: The Henlopen Conference championship games for field hockey and boys’ soccer will be hosted by DE Turf on Monday, Nov. 30.

The field hockey game will start first at 4:30 p.m. with the Northern Division champion against the Southern Division champion.

The stadium will be cleared before the boys’ soccer match, between the North and South winners, starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $5.00 for both evens — only two tickets per player and coach will be admitted. All COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

The Henlopen Conference cross country championship will be at Killen’s Pond on Saturday, Nov. 28. The varsity boys’ race is first at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at noon. The area will be cleared between events.

Volleyball

Henlopen title match canceled: The Henlopen Conference has canceled its conference championship match in girls’ volleyball because of a COVID-19 issue.

Northern Division champion Smyrna High has canceled its final two regular-season matches and will not be able to practice again until Dec. 1. The DIAA state tournament is slated to begin on Dec. 2.

On its district website, Smyrna announced on Thursday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles would have faced South champion Indian River in the Henlopen title match.

Dover 3, Delmarva Christian 0: Kimberly Czepukaitis recorded nine kills to pace the Senators in nonconference action.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-23, 25-20.

Field hockey

Dover 2, Woodbridge 1: Ellisyn Arthur scored twice, both from assists by Chelsea Johnson, as Dover rallied from an early deficit.

The Senators have now won five in a row and improved to 9-2.

Sussex Academy 7, Laurel 0: Madison Leeper and Addy Leonhartt each netted a pair of goals for the Seahawk victory.

College football

Eight Hornets make MEAC 50th anniversary team: In celebration of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferences’s golden anniversary, a nationwide poll was conducted to select the top 50 players in league history.

Delaware State posted eight honorees, led by former NFL standouts John Taylor (WR/KR) and Rod Milstead (OL), along with fullback Gene Lake, one of the MEAC’s all-time great rushers.

Taylor, who played nine seasons and won three Super Bowls with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers after his DSU career, was the 1985 MEAC Offensive Player-of- Year and earned multiple All-America and all-conference awards while competing for the Hornets. He was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Lake was the 1984 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading all collegiate players with 1,722 yards, then a MEAC single-season record. He also held league records with 336 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a game.

Milstead, the current head coach of the Hornets, was a three-time All-MEAC First Team offensive lineman and earned multiple Division I-AA (now FCS) and Black College All-America honors with the Hornets before embarking on an eight-year NFL career. He joined Taylor on the 49ers’ 1994 Super Bowl championship team.

Also representing the Hornets on the MEAC All-Time Top 50 team are former league defensive players of the year Dan Candeloro (DL) and the late Joe Burton (DB).

Candeloro, now Caesar Rodney High’s head football coach, was a two-time All-MEAC First Team selection and MEAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year in 1985 to help lead the Hornets to their first conference championship.

Burton was a three-time All-MEAC First Team honoree and selected as MEAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year in 1986.

Two members of the Delaware State’s 2007 MEAC championship squad are also recognized on the league’s top 50 team.

Shaheer McBride (WR), the Hornets’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, was the MEAC Rookie-of-the-Year in 2004 and a two-time All-MEAC First Team selection.

Vashon Winton (QB) was the 2005 MEAC Rookie-of-the-Year, and led the Hornets to the MEAC championship and lone NCAA Tournament berth in team history in 2007.

Delaware State three-time All-MEAC First Team (1991, ‘92, ‘93) punter Chuck Poplos is also on the league’s all-time top 50 list.