Local roundup: Milford falls to Brandywine 8-2

Milford shortstop Malen Winkleblech tries to put a tag on Brandywine’s Kenyon Holman during a rundown between 2nd and 3rd. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Milford fell to Brandywine, 8-2, in its opening game in the Major League baseball state tournament on Wednesday night.

Milford will play again today at 8:30 p.m. in the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination, eight-team tourney being hosted by M.O.T.

The lone Kent County squad in the field, Milford will face either Newark-National or Newark-American tonight. Brandywine next plays on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Avery Richard, Malen Winkleblech and Kam Rice-Reed all had hits to lead Milford on Wednesday night.

M.O.T. 5, Canal 0: In a first-round state tourney game played on Tuesday night, host M.O.T. blanked Canal.

Winning pitcher Cole Blanton allowed just three hits while striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings for the Middletown-area squad.

Emmett Robinson and Joey Santoro both had two hits and a pair of RBI for M.O.T. with Logan Peters adding one RBI and a run scored.

Pitcher Ian Fyfe had two hits with a double to pace Cana;. He also had nine strikeouts.

M.O.T., which won eight straight District I titles, is slated to face Capital/Midway on Friday at 6 p.m. in its next game.

Capital/Midway topped Naamans, 5-4, in its opening-round contest on Tuesday.

Canal and Naamans square off in an elimination game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

College athletics

MEAC announces spring plan: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has unveiled a scheduling model for how fall 2020 sports could be played in the spring 2021 semester.

The model depends on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA scheduling guidelines for fall championships being played in the spring. Each individual institution can opt out of competing in the spring based on local and state COVID-19 conditions.

This action follows the conference’s announcement in July that the fall season would be suspended.

“Although it’s still too early to tell if the coronavirus conditions will improve fast enough to allow us to reconvene spring sports, we want to be prepared with a plan of action,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University and chair of the MEAC presidents and chancellors.

According to the plan, next spring, football teams will play a slate of six regional conference games, with teams split into divisions. The season would go from Feb. 27 through April 24, with a championship game set for May 1.

Volleyball season in the spring semester will potentially span from the first weekend of January through February, with the MEAC championship being held the weekend of March 13-14 in Norfolk, Va. The volleyball championship game will be played on March 14.

A regional schedule will be implemented for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball.

In addition to keeping the mental and physical health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront, this scheduling model will also minimize the amount of time student-athletes spend out of class, eliminate air travel and reduce travel expenses.

The divisional breakdown will be as follows: Northern Division: Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State. Southern Division: Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State.

“As has been the case since this pandemic started in March, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, university staff and fans are paramount,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “I want to thank both the Forecasting Committee and the Health and Medical Advisory Group for their tireless efforts in formulating this plan.”

All options were considered, from a normal fall schedule to a modified fall schedule and moving the fall sports to the spring.

UD holding virtual races: University of Delaware Athletics, in conjunction with Delaware State Parks, will hold a Virtual 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run the weekend of Sept. 18-20.

Participants can register by visiting BlueHens.com/Virtual5k. Deadline to register is the end of the day on Sept. 17.

Registration fee is $10 for one participant, and $5 for each additional participant registered together. UD undergraduate students can register for free. The registration fee is a donation to the Blue Hen Strong Fund established to address the urgent needs of our UD students facing unforeseen hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.