Local roundup: Milford pins first loss of year on Lake Forest

Emily Thode of Milford trying to escape the grip of Lake Forest’s Trevor Silver before winning by fall in the 2nd period of the 106-pound match. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Milford High ran off a string of three straight pins to take control in a 60-12 victory over Lake Forest in wrestling on Wednesday evening.

The win was the eighth in a row for the Buccaneers (10-2) while the Spartans (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

The referee goes in for a close look as Ryan Mejia of Milford takes Lake’s Nurrideen Ahmad-Statts to the mat for a pin in the first period at 145.

Tim O’Hara (160 pounds) and Dwayne Wiltbank (170) registered back-to-back pins in under a minute for Milford. Also winning by fall for the Bucs were Emily Thode (106), Corey Messick (120), Jack Thode (126), Trenton Grant (132), Ryan Mejia (145),

Nathan Schurman (182) earned a second-period pin for Lake Forest.

Cape Henlopen 58, Laurel 9: Luke Bender (145) posted a pin in just 46 seconds to cap off the Vikings’ victory.

Cape Henlopen (7-3), which won its second match in a row, also got pins from Jackson Handlin (220), Arthur Bennett (106), Joshua Wright (120) and Michael Frederick 138).

Jacob Davis (195), Elijah Niblett (113) and Xavier Limehouse (132) all won by decision for the Bulldogs.

Sussex Central 68, Polytech 6: Chase Murray (106) opened the match with a 17-second pin as the Golden Knights went on to the Henlopen North win.

Austin King (113), Mason Ankrom (138) and Cole Jester (152) also won by fall in under a minute for Centra. The Knights’ other pins came from Talan Savage (126), Gabe Cannon (170) and Dereck Wong (220).

Greg Long (195) registered a third-period pin for the Panthers.

Sussex Tech 54, Delcastle 24: Parker Selzer (152) posted a pin in 1:20 as the Ravens improved to 6-5.

Indian River 66, Concord 12: The Indians raised their record to 7-3 with the non-conference win.

Boys’ basketball

Delaware Military 71, Delmarva Christian 66: Jayson Handy netted 23 points wile Gabe Herling had 20 for the Royals in the non-conference loss.

Delmarva Christian, which also got 11 points from DaMir Camper, trailed 52-37 before rallying in the fourth quarter.

College basketball

Hen men shut down for two weeks: The Colonial Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that Delaware’s next four men’s basketball games have been postponed due to positive virus test results within the UD program.

After having two games at Northeastern postponed this past weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Huskies, the Hens are now slated to go from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27 without playing a game.

Delaware was scheduled to face Drexel this weekend and James Madison next weekend. Along with the six contests postponed by COVID-19, the Hens also had a game against William & Mary postponed because it didn’t have enough uninjured players available for a game last month.

Delaware is currently 5-4 in the CAA, 7-7 overall with a three-game winning streak. The Hens just swept an Elon squad that had gone 27 days without playing a game.

There’s no decision yet on whether any of the Delaware games can be made up.

As things currently stand, the Hens have only a weekend series with Towson on Feb. 27-28 and the CAA Tournament on March 6-9 left on their schedule.

Hens add transfer Nelson: Jameer Nelson Jr., the son of the former NBA standout, is transferring from George Washington to Delaware.

A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Nelson averaged 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Colonials as a freshman. Nelson left GW after the first seven games of the current season. He will be eligible for the Blue Hens after the fall semester.

Jameer Nelson Sr., who starred at Saint Joseph’s from 2000-04 before enjoying a 14-year NBA career, is now an assistant general manager with the Delaware Blue Coats.

College football

UD to face Rutgers: A date with Big 10 foe Rutgers as well as a home game against a team from Utah highlight Delaware’s fall 2021 football schedule that was announced on Wednesday.

The Blue Hens are slated to play 11 games, including six at home. With the unique spring season, Delaware is scheduled to play 18 games this calendar year.

The season will open with a Colonial Athletic Association road test at Maine on Sept. 4 before the home opener against Saint Francis on Sept. 11.

Homecoming is slated for Oct. 23 when the Blue Hens host James Madison and Parents & Families Weekend is Oct. 2 against Albany.

Additional non-conference opponents include a trip to Rutgers on Sept. 18 and an Oct. 30 meeting with first-year Dixie State in Utah. It will be the first meeting between Delaware and Dixie State, which is located in Newark.

The regular season concludes with the annual Battle of the Blue as Villanova makes the trip to the First State on Nov. 20.

Delaware Football 2021 Fall Schedule

SEPTEMBER: 6-At Maine; 11-ST. FRANCIS; 18-At Rutgers. OCTOBER: 2-ALBANY; 9-At Rhode Island; 16-At Stony Brook; 23-JAMES MADISON (HC); 30-DIXIE STATE. NOVEMBER: 6-WILLIAM & MARY; 13-At Richmond; 20-VILLANOVA.

College volleyball

Hornets pause activities: Delaware State athletics, out of abundance of caution, has placed its volleyball team activities on pause due to COVID-related protocols. All team activities, including matches and practices are suspended until further notice.

The Hornets are off to their best four-game start since the program began in the mid-1980s at 3-1 after a shutout victory over Norfolk State on Monday.