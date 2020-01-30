Local roundup: Milford wrestlers defeat Central 48-21

Milford’s Anthony Diaz and Hiram Lasher of Sussex Central battle in the 220-pound match. Diaz won by fall in the 2nd period. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Milford High collected six pins en route to a 48-21 victory over Sussex Central in their Henlopen North wrestling showdown on Wednesday evening.

The win keeps the Buccaneers undefeated at 5-0 in the North, 19-0 overall.

Bevinsky Augustin registered a 58-second pin at 195 pounds for Milford’s quickest fall of the match. Also winning by pin for Milford were Emily Thode (106), Jack Thode (120), Trenton Grant (126), Rafael Mejia (170) and Anthony Diaz (220).

The Golden Knights got a pin from Tarryl Sturgis (160) as the Bucs won 10 individual matches.

Caesar Rodney 54, Sussex Tech 22: Dane Wilson (160), Jackson Dean (152) and Kevin Hudson (285) all registered pins in under a minute to pace the Riders to the North win.

CR won eight matches by fall, also getting pins from Cameron Cataldi (106), Marlon Smith (120), Patrick Wisniewski (138), Brock Conner (170) and Shamar Nelson (195).

The Ravens picked up pins from Hunter Ruff (113), Mason Rolph (132) and Seth Layfield (220) as all but three of the match’s 14 bouts were decided by fall.

Cape Henlopen 60, Dover 9: Charles Fritchman (126) posted a pin for the Vikings in the Henlopen North victory.

Eight matches were decided by forfeit.

Seaford 36, Nandua, Va. 32: The Blue Jays earned the win in a non-conference matchup.

Bulldogs split tri-match: First State Military went 1-1 in a tri-match, beating Red Lion Christian, 52-30. and falling to Archmere, 42-27.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 68, Holly Grove Christian, Md. 16: Sierra Troyer (19), Grace Fetterman (16) and Sara Walton (11) all scored in double figures for the Royals (13-1), who won their fifth in a row.

Dover 51, Milford 18: In a Henlopen North game played on Tuesday night, Tamyah Jones netted 18 points as the Senators (10-3) won their third game in a row.

Z’Naiya Robinson added 10 points for Dover, which opened up a 31-4 halftime advantage.

Boys’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 69, Holly Grove Christian, Md. 48: The Royals improved to 11-2 with its second-straight victory.

College football

Va. lineman joins Hens: Ben Trent, an offensive lineman at Virginia, announced that he’s transferring to Delaware for his final season of eligibility.

A 6-foot-5, 305-pound guard, Trent played in 13 games over the last two seasons for the Cavaliers after going to UVa as a walk-on. He’ll be the third former Cavalier on the Blue Hens’ roster.

College basketball

MEN, Wesley 76, Gwynedd-Mercy 73: The Wolverines knocked off the first-place Griffins in an AEC game on Wednesday night.

WOMEN, Gwynedd-Mercy 115, Wesley 75: The Wolverines scored a season-high 75 points but it wasn’t enough in the high-scoring AEC loss.

Jourdyn Beverly (12), SherVohnia Tolson (12), Lekeshia Brown-Myrick (10) and Zariyah Jackson (10) all scored in double figures for Wesley (0-6 AEC, 5-12 overall). It was the Wolverines’ sixth loss in a row.

The Griffins, who led 64-31 at halftime, had six players score in double figures and went 16-of-56 from three-point range.

College lacrosse

Two Hens earn honors: Delaware’s Charlie Kitchen and Matt DeLuca have both earned Preseason All-CAA accolades with Kitchen also named the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

As a team, the Blue Hens were picked third for the second year in a row in the preseason coaches poll, following UMass and Towson, both of whom enter the 2020 season ranked in the top-20 nationally.

Kitchen earned CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year accolades last season after leading the Blue Hens with 37 goals, 27 assists and 64 points, good for top-five in the CAA in all three categories. DeLuca, who earned Preseason All-American honors last week, earned Honorable Mention All-American honors and second-team All-CAA accolades last season after a season in which he ranked in the top-10 in the country in save percentage and goals against average.