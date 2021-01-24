Local roundup: Milford wrestlers hold on to edge Smyrna 37-33

In the 132-pound bout Trenton Grant of Milford won by decision 13-9 over Smyrna’s Jamar Wells. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Milford High built a 16-point lead with two matches left before posting a 37-33 victory over Smyrna in Henlopen North wrestling on Saturday afternoon.

A pin in 1:07 by Rafael Mejia at 195 pounds gave the Buccaneers a 37-21 advantage before the Eagles finished the match with a pair of pins. It’s the first time that Milford has beaten Smyrna since 2004 in the DIAA Division II state finals.

Milford’s Corey Messick trying to take down Curtis Crossan before winning the 120-pound match by fall in the first period.

Also winning by fall for Milford (2-2 North, 3-2 overall) were Corey Messick (120), Jack Thode (126) and Tim O`Hara (152).

The Eagles (2-1 North, 2-1 overall) collected pins by Joseph Natarcola (160 pounds), Gavin Porter (182), Kael Howell (220) and Ryan Blair (285). Smyrna hosts Caesar Rodney on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in another Henlopen North showdown.

Cape Henlopen 47, William Penn 19: The Vikings won the final five matches, with a pair of pins and a tech fall, as they improved to 4-0 overall.

Cape Henlopen collected six pins in the match overall as Dalton Deevey (182), Lucas Ruppert (285), Thomas Murray (113), Grant Barczak (126), Michael Frederick (145) and Carson Kammerer (170) all won by fall.

Sussex Central 75, Middletown 3: The Golden Knights collected five pins in the non-conference match.

Talan Savage (126), Mason Ankrom (138), Caden Cope (145), Cole Jester (160) and Josh Negron (195) all won by fall for Central.

Sussex Tech 48, Seaford 25: Abdiel Soto-Perez (138) notched a 51-second pin for the Ravens in the non-conference loss.

Sussex Tech won five matches by fall, also getting pins from Isaac Soto-Perez (106), Jason Tharp (113), Hunter Ruff (126) and David DiCampli (182).

For the Blue Jays, Quanteve Hanzer (132) and Cole Willey (145) both had pins.

Polytech 66, Dover 15: The Panthers picked up their first North win of the season.

Woodbridge 48, Indian River 28: The Blue Raiders earned the Henlopen South victory over the Indians.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 68, Delaware Military 39: The Royals used a 16-3 third-quarter run to break open the non-conference game.

College football

DSU spring schedule changes: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has released an updated schedule for the spring football season following the decision by North Carolina Central to opt-out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MEAC teams competing this spring have been narrowed to six. The Northern Division will consist of Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State, while Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State will make up the Southern Division.

Norfolk State was originally placed in the Northern Division, but has been moved to the South to replace NC Central.

Each team will face fellow division members twice this spring, once at home and on the road.

An inaugural MEAC championship game will take place on April 17. The Northern and Southern Division teams with the best records will square off on the campus of the team with the best conference record with the winner advancing to the NCAA FCS playoffs a week later.

Delaware State schedule

Feb. 20: At Morgan State; March 6: Vs. HOWARD; March 20: Vs. MORGAN STATE; April 3: At Howard; April 10: Vs. DELAWARE.