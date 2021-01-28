Local roundup: Milford wrestlers rally to defeat Sussex Central 36-29

Milford High won the final three matches, including two by pin, to rally for a 36-29 win over Sussex Central in Henlopen North wrestling on Wednesday night.

Trevor Copes (113 pounds) posted a 22-second pin before Jack Thode (126) finished off the match with a fall in 1:33.

Also winning by pin for the Bucs was Trenton Grant (132) and Tim O’Hara (152).

The Golden Knights picked up pins from Ivan Neal (182), Josh Negron (195) and Caden Collins (285) to open up a 29-21 advantage with three matches remaining.

Sussex Tech 66, St. Mark’s 9: Parker Selzer (152) posted a pin in just 18 seconds as the Ravens won their second match of the day.

Also winning by fall for Sussex Tech were Isaac Soto-Perez (106), Jason Tharp (113) and Seth Layfield (285).

Sussex Tech 72, Dover 12: Isaac Soto-Perez (106) had a third-period pin for the Ravens in the Henlopen North victory.

Conner Ridgeway (220) notched a 58-second pin for the Senators with Qualeak Bumbrey following with a fall at 285.

Seaford 54, A.I. DuPont 21: The Blue Jays evened their record at 2-2 with the non-conference victory.

Archmere 48, First State Military 36: The Auks downed the Bulldogs in a Diamond Conference win.

Winning by pin for First State Military were Maxwell Bell (120), Michael Atchley (126), Caden Thomas (138) and Christopher Allen (160).

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 70, First State Military 18: Grace Fetterman netted 32 points as the Royals improved to 4-1 with the win on Tuesday.

Kandice Schlabach added 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals for Delmarva Christian.