Local roundup: Myles scores 26 in Caesar Rodney win

Syed Myles

Syed Myles netted a game-high 26 points as Caesar Rodney High earned a road victory at Lake Forest High, 71-46, in a Thursday night boys’ basketball contest.

The Riders hit 11 threes on their way to the win, including five by Myles. Kamal Marvel added 12 points for Caesar Rodney who won its third game in a row.

The Riders led 20-5 after the first quarter. They improved to 10-5 overall.

Tyrone Tolson scored 19 points for Lake Forest (7-6).

Conrad 52, First State Military 42: Nicholas Doldan’s 12 points led the Bulldogs who fell in Diamond State Conference action.

Girls’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 56, Lake Forest 37: Stacey Deputy’s double-double lifted the Riders to the win on Thursday.

Deputy scored a game-high 24 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Teri Bell followed with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Ursuline 48, Woodbridge 39: The Blue Raiders led in the second half but ultimately fell in a nonconference battle.

Cha’Kya Johnson scored 15 to lead Woodbridge while Janeira Scott added 11. Woodbridge dropped to 10-3 overall.

Padua 66, Dover 45: Tamyah Jones scored 20 points to lead the Senators who suffered a nonconference defeat.

Tennis

Brengle makes quarterfinals: Madison Brengle defeated Yanina Wickmayer on Thursday in the third round of the WTA’s Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach, Calif.

Brengle won the first set 6-2 and was leading the second set 3-0 before Wickmayer retired. Brengle, a Dover native who was seeded fifth in the tournament, will face top seed and fellow American Jessica Pegula today in the quarterfinals.

Brengle received a bye in the tournament before defeating Mayo Hibi of Japan in Wednesday’s second round 6-1, 7-5.

College basketball

MEN, Wesley 76, Gwynedd-Mercy 73: In a game that was close throughout, the Wolverines never trailed over the final seven minutes before handing the Griffins their first Atlantic East Conference loss of the season on Wednesday night.

Brian Cameron’s three-pointer with 7:17 remaining gave Wesley (5-1 AEC, 11-8 overall) the lead for good at 61-59.

Down the stretch, a pair of free throws from Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna) with seven seconds left put the Wolverines ahead 76-73 before Gwynedd-Mercy (5-1, 14-5) hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds.

Cameron finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists with Bloodsworth adding 20 points. Michael McCants had 12 points and six rebounds.

Bloodsworth, Cameron and Mychal Stefanides played all 40 minutes for Wesley, which has won eight of its last 10 games. The wolverines close the regular season at the defending AEC champion Griffins on Feb. 22.