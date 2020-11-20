Local roundup: Ott scores twice as CR tops Smyrna 2-0

Smyrna’s Ayomide Gbadebo crashes into Caesar Rodney goalkeeper Zander Omans during the first half on Thursday night. Neither player was hurt in the collision. Special to the Delaware State News/Butch Comegys

Sophomore Sawyer Ott netted a goal in each half as Caesar Rodney High downed Smyrna, 2-0, in Henlopen Conference Northern Division boys’ soccer on Thursday afternoon.

The win ran the Riders’ unbeaten streak to five games in a row and keeps CR (5-0-1 North, 7-1-2 overall) atop the division. The Riders finish their North schedule on Monday by hosting Polytech.

Milford (4-0-1 North) plays at Dover this afternoon before hosting Sussex Central on Monday in its last two division games. CR and the Buccaneers tied in their head-to-head meeting.

Caesar Rodney’s Sawyer Ott, center, is congratulated by teammate Thaddeus Glasser, after Ott scored the first goal of the game during the first half on Thursday against Smyrna.

In Thursday’s victory, goalie Zander Omans made four saves in the Riders’ seventh shutout of the season. CR out-shot Smyrna, 11-6.

Shawn Mannering had six saves for the Eagles (6-4-1).

Indian River 8, Delmar 0: The Indians (5-0 South, 9-1 overall) tallied four goals in each half before clinching their 18th Southern Division title in the last 20 years.

Arturo Cruz Bonilla collected three goals and an assist for IR which also got a goal and four assists from Erick Aguilera Baruch. Bastian Perry made eight saves for the Indians, who out-shot the Wildcats 27-9.

Lake Forest 2, Laurel 0: Logan Williams scored in the first half while Herson Deus added a goal in the second as the Spartans picked up the South win.

Brandon Tice made six saves for Lake as the Bulldogs held a 9-8 edge in shots. Both squads had four corner kicks.

Brett Holston had six saves for Laurel.

Sussex Central 2, Sussex Academy 1: The Golden Knights got goals from Elder Roblero Morales and Abner Bartolon-Berduo in the victory.

Central goalie Angel Castellanos-Ventura made five saves, only surrendering a goal in the 78th minute. The Knights held edges of 7-6 in shots and 7-5 in corner kicks.

Seaford 2, Woodbridge 1: The Blue Jays scored in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and earn the South victory.

Field hockey

Cape Henlopen 4, Polytech 0: The Vikings scored twice in both the second and fourth quarters to stay unbeaten in the Henlopen North.

Reagan Ciabattoni (1 assist), Sierra Manifold (1 assist), Lily Ashby and Elizabeth Rishko all scored for Cape (9-1), which won its fifth game in a row.

Smyrna 2, Caesar Rodney 1: Emily Thompson and Dru Moffett scored a goal each in the Eagles’ North victory.

Brynn Rifino made four saves for Smyrna, which finished with advantages of 7-5 in shots and 9-7 in corners.

Peyton Shields scored in the final second of the game for the Riders while Chloe Hughes made a pair of saves.

Dover 5, Milford 0: Chelsea Johnson collected three goals and a pair of assists, including two goals in the first quarter, to propel the Senators to the North win.

Regan Torbert and Erin Bishop also scored for Dover while Richana Brown made 11 saves in the Senators’ sixth shutout of the year. Dover out-shot Milford, 12-11.

Melissa Mesidor and Eve Sekscinski combined to make six saves for the Bucs in the contest played at DE Turf.

Lake Forest 7, Laurel 2: The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead before registering the South win.

Sussex Tech 4, Sussex Central 0: The Ravens blanked the Golden Knights in a Henlopen North contest.

Delmar 8, Sussex Academy 0: Maci Bradford tallied four goals to power the unbeaten Wildcats to the Henlopen South win.

Josie Hollamon (1 assist) added a pair of goals with Laura Rogers and Jordyn Hollamon (1 assist) scoring the other goals.

Delmar (11-0) held advantages of 27-2 in shots and 17-3 in corners in its 10th shutout of the fall.

The Seahawks’ Lilly McAroy made 11 saves.

Volleyball

Sussex Central 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Ravens captured the North victory by scores of 25-11, 25-22, 25-16.

Leading Sussex Central were Brenya Reid (29 kills, 3 aces) and Madelynn McTeer (24 assists).

College basketball

UD’s Darling signs with Hornets: Former Delaware basketball Nate Darling has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-foot-5 high-scoring guard decided not to return for his senior season with the Blue Hens in order to play professionally.

A 22-year-old native of Nova Scotia, Darling spent two seasons with Delaware. In his one season of eligibility he was named first team All-CAA, NABC All-District 10, and USBWA All-District II.

Darling averaged 21.0 points per game, which ranked third in the CAA, 18th in Division I and sixth in a UD single season. He scored 672 points last year, third most in a UD single season and seven shy of the school record.

He also set a Blue Hen record by hitting 107 three-pointers on the season, sixth most in the nation.

Darling scored at least 20 points during 17 games a year ago, including a career-high 37 points during a win over UTSA which earned him Sunshine Slam MVP honors. He was one of just five players in Division I to score at least 34 points four times during the campaign.

College tennis

Zinchenko named DSU coach: Pavel Zinchenko has been named the new head coach of the Delaware State women’s tennis team.

A former college assistant coach, the 27-year Zinchenko currently serves as a director of tennis for Barrow County, Georgia.

His collegiate coaching experience includes a one-year stint as an assistant women’s and men’s tennis coach at his alma mater,

Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. During the 2018-19 season, he helped lead Emmanuel’s women to the Carolinas Conference Tournament championship and a NCAA Div. II national tournament appearance.

From August 2016 to June 2018, Zinchenko was an assistant women’s and men’s coach at NAIA Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas.