Local roundup: Panthers outscore Bucs by 18 in 4th for 55-54 North win

Polytech’s James Marvel shoots against Milford in the second quarter at Polytech. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Polytech High out-scored Milford by 18 points in the fourth quarter to shock the Buccaneers, 55-54, in Henlopen Conference Northern Division boys’ basketball on Friday night.

Milford led 47-30 going into the final eight minutes only to have the Panthers finish the contest on a 25-7 run.

Polytech’s Christian Cote battles Milford’s Lamonte Isabell under the basket in the first quarter.

The Bucs led, 15-4, after the first quarter. Polytech, which won both meetings with Milford this season, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Smyrna 81, Cape Henlopen 57: The Eagles out-scored the Vikings, 23-9, in the fourth quarter to sew up their seventh straight victory.

Elisha Gregory and Nashon Sylvester both had 18 points for Smyrna with Brandon Smith (12) and Robert Wiley also scoring in double figures.

Cape got a game-high 22 points from Ja’Vaughn Burton with Kristoffer Rushin (12), Collin Mallet (11), and Samuel Luciano-Solomon (10) also leading the way.

Sussex Tech 72, Caesar Rodney 56: The Ravens out-scored the Riders, 21-11, in the third quarter to open up a 16-point lead before picking up the North win.

Skylar Johnson (17 points), Ja’Shaun Johnson (15), Devon Reynolds (12) and Kevin Custis (10) gave Sussex Tech four players in double figures. The win was the fifth in a row for Sussex Tech and avenged a 40-point loss to CR in its season opener.

Kamal Marvel netted 24 points for the Riders, who hit eight three-pointers.

Girls’ basketball

Cape Henlopen 79, Smyrna 13: The Vikings made it six wins in a row with the North victory.

Local basketball

Hoop Hall induction on tap in Dover: Six of the state’s leading players over the past six decades will be among the seven men and women to be inducted into the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame at its 14th annual induction ceremony on January 25.

Brunch and ceremonies will begin at 11 at the DelTech-Terry campus in Dover. Tickets are available at https://debbhof.ticketleap.com/delaware-basketball-hall-of-fame-2020/.

Founded in in 2007 by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, the Hall has previously inducted 59 players and 27 coaches, officials and friends of the sport.

This year’s class includes Ted Ware of Mount Pleasant, who led Virginia Tech to unprecedented success in 1967; Will Sheridan of Sanford, power forward for Villanova’s top-five team in 2006; Stephanie Baker of St. Mark’s, captain at Villanova; Robin Lee of Mount Pleasant, Virginia Tech’s first 1,000-point woman scorer; Ken Reynolds of Concord, twice MVP at University of Maryland Baltimore County; George Cale of Middletown, MEAC player of the year at North Carolina A&T; Will Hutton, a leading referee for a quarter-century; and Major Hairston, captain of the state’s top-ranked team at Howard in 1955, who later starred at Delaware State and founded the Wilmington Athletic Association to provide opportunity for City youth.

