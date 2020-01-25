Local roundup: Panthers rally from 14 down to edge CR 49-45 in girls hoops

Polytech High rallied from an early 14-point deficit to top Caesar Rodney, 49-45, in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Friday evening.

The Panthers, who trailed 15-2 after the first quarter, out-scored the Riders, 16-5, in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

Yaa Yaa Afriyie netted a game-high 23 points for Polytech with Jazmin Kellam adding 10. It was the Panthers’ third-straight win over CR.

The Riders got 13 points from Lillian Ayers and 11 from Alexia Jordan.

Salisbury School, Md. 33, St. Thomas More 5: The Ravens remained winless with the setback.

Boys’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 69, Polytech 39: The Riders used a 26-6 second-quarter run to take control of the North contest and snap their three-game losing streak.

Brycen Williams (17), who hit three three-pointers, and Jaelin Joyner (12) both finished in double figures as 11 CR players scored in the game.

The Panthers were led by Chris Cote with 14 points and Xavier Brewington with 12.

Salisbury School, Md. 72, St. Thomas More 36: Joshua Hayward tallied 24 points, with three three-pointers, for the Ravens in the loss.

College basketball

WOMEN, William & Mary 68, Delaware 58: The Tribe jumped out to an 11-point advantage before holding off the Blue Hens for the CAA victory.

Nicole Enabosi and Jasmine Dickey (9 rebounds) scored 18 points apiece for Delaware (1-5 CAA, 5-12 overall). The Hens had won nine of their last 10 games in Williamsburg, Va.

Baseball

Dover holding clinic: Dover High baseball program is holding a clinic on Feb. 19 for Capital School District students in fourth though sixth grade.

There is no cost for the session, which will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dover High field and indoor facility. To register for one of the 40 spots, contact david.gordon@capital.k12.de.us.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com