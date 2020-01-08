Local roundup: Polytech girls defeat Smyrna

Yaa Asantewa Afriyie scored 18 points to lead Polytech over Smyrna 56-36 in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division girls’ basketball contest on Tuesday night.

Jazmin Kellam followed with 11 points and Cyan Breus added 10 for the Panthers. Polytech has now won three games in a row to push its record to 4-3 overall and is 3-2 in the Henlopen North.

Megan Keller and Jayde Rivera contributed 10 points apiece for Smyrna (1-5).

Woodbridge 56, Lake Forest 30: Janeira Scott’s 18 points led the Blue Raiders as they remained unbeaten in Henlopen South play.

Woodbridge (5-0 South, 5-2 overall) used a 19-3 run in the first quarter to build its big lead. Jillian Baker scored nine points for the Blue Raiders and Cha’Kya Johnson chipped in eight.

Jalyne Bailey’s 11 points paced Lake Forest (3-1 South, 6-3 overall).

Cape Henlopen 60, Sussex Central 23: Abbey Hearn netted a game-high 27 points to pace the Vikings in Henlopen North action.

Cape Henlopen stayed undefeated against Henlopen North opponents at 4-0 (6-3 overall). Dania Cannon added 10 points and 10 assists for a double-double.

Ja’Marah Hopkins scored 12 points for Sussex Central (3-2 North, 4-3 overall).

Sussex Tech 32, Milford 29: The Ravens used a 15-5 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a Henlopen North win.

Daniya Dashiell scored 12 points to lead Sussex Tech.

Laurel 58, Delmar 39: Na’Kayla Smith’s 24 points helped the Bulldogs earn the Henlopen South victory as they improved to 7-2 overall (3-1 South).

Boys’ basketball

Cape Henlopen 64, Sussex Central 58: The Vikings out-scored Sussex Central 8-2 in overtime to record the Henlopen North win.

Ja’Vaughn Burton paced Cape Henlopen with 21 points. Sussex Central’s Isaac Pettit led all scorers with 27 points.

Smyrna 63, Polytech 44: The Eagles won their fourth contest in a row to push their record to 6-2 (3-1 North).

ECHS@DSU 61, Indian River 46: The Hornets earned the road victory behind Keyon Scott’s 29 points.

The Hornets improved to 3-6 overall while Indian River fell to 1-7.

Laurel 60, Delmar 51: Javier White scored 16 points while Dontarious Jones added 15 to lead the Bulldogs to their sixth win in a row.

Laurel improved to 3-1 in Henlopen South play and 8-2 overall. Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale had 14 points and T.J. Gibson 13 points to lead Delmar (6-3).

Seaford 63, Sussex Academy 16: The Blue Jays remained undefeated to start the year and moved to 8-0 overall.

Brent Ricketts had 13 points to pace Seaford while Tyrese Fortune chipped in 10.

Delaware Military 90, First State Military 41: The Bulldogs fell on the road to drop to 5-4 on the season.

Men’s lacrosse

Two Blue Hens named to Canada’s U-19 squad: Two cogs of the University of Delaware lacrosse’s future were honored this week when Reed Kurtz and Matt Acchione were named to the 2020 Team Canada U-19 team.

Kurtz, a freshman on this year’s team, and Acchione, an incoming recruit next fall, were among 23 athletes selected to the final roster, which will represent Canada in the 2020 World Lacrosse Men’s U-19 Championship next July in Limerick, Ireland.

The duo was a part of a group of 73 athletes from across Canada that went through two evaluation periods before the final group was announced this week.

Kurtz (Punslinch, Ontario) and Acchione (Barrie, Ontaro) are both midfielders and join a lineage of Blue Hens who hail from Canada including Tye Kurtz (Reed’s brother), who was named 2019 CAA Rookie of the Year, and All-Americans Jordan Hall, Curtis Dickson and John Grant Jr, among many others.

