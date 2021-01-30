Local roundup: Polytech girls pick up Henlopen North victory

Jaxmin Kellam of Polytech reaches in to get a jump ball call with Milford 8th grader Arielle Gray. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Polytech High got back on track with a 54-28 victory over Milford in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Friday evening.

Brooklyn Davis (12 points), Kallie Hopkins (10) and Tasia Smith (10) all scored in double figures for the Panthers (2-4), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Polytech held a 46-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Polytech’s Maria Granitto puts up a short jumper as Milford’s Leah Tate tries to block.

Precyous Waters tallied a team-high seven points for the Buccaneers.

Sussex Central 41, Smyrna 36: The Golden Knights netted the final seven points of the contest to pull out the Henlopen North victory.

Victoria Jacobs scored 13 points while Blair Darmstadter added 11 for Central (4-2), which won for the third time this season after trailing in the fourth quarter.

Megan Keller finished with 14 points after hitting three of the Eagles’ six three-pointers.

Cape Henlopen 55, Dover 17: The Vikings tallied 20 unanswered first-quarter points before improving to 6-0 in the Henlopen North.

Julia Saleur scored 15 points with Mekhia Applewhite (4 steals) added 13, including three three-pointers, for Cape. Ella Rishko collected nine points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists.

Caesar Rodney 67, Sussex Tech 38: The Riders improved to 5-1 with the Henlopen North victory on Friday night.

Boys’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 90, Sussex Tech 55: The Riders (5-1) built a 48-22 halftime lead before bouncing back from their first loss of the season.

Deontre Cale (16), Jaelin Joyner (14), Brycen Williams (12), Ryan Carey (11) and Malachi Brinkley (11) all reached double figures for CR, which scored at least 89 points for the fourth time in six games.

Christopher Hill had 10 points to lead Sussex Tech.

Smyrna 59, Sussex Central 34: The Eagles improved to 6-0 in the Henlopen North with the road win on Friday.

The Golden Knights (4-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Cape-Dover game postponed: Friday night’s Henlopen North boys’ game between Dover and Cape Henlopen was postponed.

The Vikings’ next game, against Milford on Tuesday, has also been postponed.

The Senators (4-1 North) next play at Smyrna on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.