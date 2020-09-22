Local Roundup: Pratt tops Elliott in Delaware Dirt Modified

DELMAR — Richie Pratt Jr. made it count on his off-weekend from his home track.

Pratt, who usually races at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey, topped Ricky Elliott to win the Delaware Dirt Modified feature at Delaware International Speedway on Saturday night.

“It was not perfect but it was pretty darn good,” an excited Pratt said in victory lane. “I got some lucky breaks. I used to sit in these stands and watch Ricky (Elliott) whoop on my old man.

“I’ll take a retired Ricky Elliott over 90 percent of the other drivers out there. I needed to get a win bad for this team. It looks like it was the right decision to come here tonight.”

The caution flag came out on lap seven of the race with Trent VanVorst’s machine on fire. During the caution, race leader Jordan Watson headed to the pits with a broken radiator and relinquished first place.

A frenzy of cautions ensued, with Pratt and Elliott ultimately splitting H.J. Bunting on the front stretch for first and second.

Pratt held off Elliott and the hard-charging Joseph Watson for the victory.

Jordan Watson clinched his third championship in a row in the Big Block Modified division.

Amanda Robinson benefited from the misfortunes of Donald Lingo Jr. to cruise to another victory in the Super Late Model division and capture her second championship.

“I knew it was going to be tough with Donald (Lingo, Jr.),” she said. “We had a good enough car but I hate to see that for him.”

Robinson held off the late charges of Mark Pettyjohn and navigated lapped traffic with ease to win the 25-lap event.

David Brown won a thrilling last-lap pass over Tim Tanner, who led nearly every lap of the 25-lap Mid-Atlantic Sprint feature event.

With five laps remaining, Brown had worked his way to the second position and set his eyes on Tanner. A last-lap caution set the field up for a green, white, checkered scenario.

“The last restart I was able to stick with him,” said Brown. “That yellow was my only shot. I ran in there a little harder and it stuck.”

Joe Warren broke his 2020 winless streak in the RUSH Crate Late Model division. He powered to the front to take the lead on lap six over Kerry King.

The battle of the event was the door-to-door competition of the first- and second-place points leaders of Matt Hill and Derek Magee. Magee ultimately dethroned Hill and earned his first RUSH Late Model championship.

“I have been fighting this thing and have not been comfortable for two years,” said Warren. “I swung at this thing pretty hard tonight. I went to the top and it stuck and finally came to life.”

There was no sophomore slump for James Hill as he captured the 15-lap AC Delco Modified victory over Brad Trice. But the victory was not be enough to overcome his points deficit to Adam White, who won his first track championship.

Ray Gulliver earned back-to-back track championships in the Modified Lite division, holding off pressure from Jason Musser and Tim White.

College lacrosse

Hens’ Kitchen drafted: Delaware senior forward Cam Kitchen was drafted in the second round of the NLL by the New England Black Wolves last week.

He is the first selection from Delaware in the NLL draft since Nick Diachencko in 2013. Kitchen is the second Blue Hen drafted into the professional ranks in the past four months after goalie Matt DeLuca was selected into the PLL back in May.

Kitchen is one of just two players in program history to rank in the top-10 in goals, assists and points, joining only Randy Powers in the elite group.

He is a three-time All-CAA honoree and will enter his final year at UD with 118 career goals (sixth all-time), 66 assists (10th all-time) and 184 points (eighth all-time).

Kitchen will play the spring season with the Blue Hens before entering the professional ranks.