Local roundup: QB Woodlin leads Riders to 26-6 victory over Delmar

Quarterback Tremere Woodlin threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Caesar Rodney High football team won at Delmar High 26-6 Friday night to remain unbeaten at 3-0.

Deontre Cale scored a receiving touchdown for the Riders while Brock Conner and Julian Harris added rushing touchdowns.

Trent Kemp provided Delmar’s only score on a nine-yard rush. The Wildcats dropped to 1-1.

Laurel 28, Seaford 0: The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with the Henlopen Conference Southern Division victory.

Javier White and Kylse Wilson each had two touchdowns. Wilson rushed for two scores while White ran for one and caught another on a 36-yard pass from Kaden Shockley.

Field hockey

Delmar 1, Dover 0: Rachel Anchundia scored the game’s only goal to lead the Wildcats on Friday.

Richana Brown made 17 saves in the cage for Dover.

Lake Forest 4, Indian River 2: Haydan Parker netted a pair of goals in the fourth quarter to lift the Spartans over Indian River.

Sierra Jester also scored twice for Lake Forest. Kinsley Hall had both goals for Indian River.

Cape Henlopen 5, Smyrna 1: Noelle Sabbagh had two goals and three assists in the Viking victory.

Kelly Bragg, Reagan Ciabattoni and Lily Ashby also scored for Cape Henlopen. Kirsten Johnson netted the goal for Smyrna.

Volleyball

Indian River 3, Delmarva Christian 2: The Indians rallied from a two-set deficit and won the tight contest 22-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 20-18 on Friday night.

Raychel Ehlers recorded a match-high 25 kills for Indian River.