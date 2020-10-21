Local roundup: Riders, Seahawks open with tie in soccer

Caesar Rodney’s Blaise Moyer, right, leads against Cape’s Ryan Baker during Wednesday’s cross country match at Brecknock Park in Camden en route to victory with a time of 16:35. The Vikings won the team competition 27-28. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Caesar Rodney High and Sussex Academy played to a scoreless tie in boys’ soccer on Tuesday afternoon.

The Riders were making their debut under new head coach Dwayne Lavender. Darrell Gravatt had been CR’s coach for the past 24 seasons.

Cape’s Katie Kuhlman, right, finishes first against the CR girls in 20:54 as the Vikings won 27-28.

The Seahawks’ Cole White made eight saves as the Riders held a 12-6 edge in shots.

Zander Omans finished with four saves for CR.

Seaford 2, Sussex Tech 2: The Ravens scored twice in the second half to rally for the tie in a game played on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Sussex Tech 3, Seaford 0: The Ravens won a close second set before registering a 25-9, 25-22, 25-11 in their season opener on Tuesday.

Leading Sussex Tech were Brynn Parker (12 aces, 1 kill), Nataleigh Hunter (6 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists) and Megan Sterling (5 kills, 2 aces).

Field hockey

Gunston 2, Delmarva Christian 0: Gunston scored twice in the first half before blanking the Royals.

Goalie Elizabeth Moyer made 12 saves for Delmarva Christian (0-2), which was out-shot 16-3.

College lacrosse

UD to host NCAA regional: For the second time in 12 years, the University of Delaware will host an NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament regional.

Delaware Stadium was selected as a quarterfinal site for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament, giving the Blue Hens their second hosting opportunity after hosting the quarterfinals in 2014.

Overall, this will be the fifth time that Delaware Stadium will host NCAA Men’s Lacrosse action after the Blue Hens hosted the NCAA Division I championship game in 1984, the first-ever NCAA Final Four in 1986 and NCAA first-round games in 2002, in addition to 2014 and the upcoming 2026 tournament.

This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.

Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted.

Each sport committee, by division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded.

More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year.

The four championships not included in the process due to pre-existing site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball and Division III women’s ice hockey.