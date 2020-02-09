Local roundup: Riders sweep Henlopen Conference swimming titles

Caesar Rodney’s Ryan Woodzell was one of three Rider swimmers to break a conference record on Saturday. Special to the State News/Chuck Snyder

Caesar Rodney High swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles at the Henlopen Conference championship swim meet on Saturday, hosted at Sussex Academy.

The Riders also set three conference records in the process.

Ethan Herring broke the Henlopen Conference boys’ 100-yard backstroke record with a time of 52.81. Ryan Woodzell set a new conference mark in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 4:55.12.

Danielle Stewart meanwhile broke the conference’s girls’ 100-yard freestyle girls’ record, swimming a time of 54.97.

Stewart and Herring each won the Vince Morris Outstanding Swimmer award. Sussex Academy’s Tom Martiner won the conference’s Coach of the Year for both boys and girls.

The Riders not only won the meet but also collected their trophy for winning the boys and girls Henlopen Northern Division title. Sussex Academy was the Henlopen South champion for boys and girls.

Caesar Rodney recorded 388 points for the boys’ title, besting second-place Sussex Academy (308.5) and third-place Indian River (308). The Riders had 373 points in the girls’ competition to edge Cape Henlopen who was second with 371 while Sussex Academy was third with 347.

Evan Davis of Sussex Tech won a pair of individual events, taking home first in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Sussex Tech also had Owen Pogwist (100 butterfly) and Trey Mitchell (100 breaststroke) win titles.

Breyden Wright of Sussex Central was first in the 200 IM and Will Douds of Indian River won the 50 freestyle to round out the boys’ individual winners.

Caesar Rodney won four individual events in the girls’ competition.

Georgia May was the 200 and 500 freestyle champion while Victoria May won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

Other girls’ winners included Aya Daisey of Cape Henlopen in the 50 freestyle, Molly Dopler of Sussex Tech in the 100 butterfly and Gracie Maughan of Sussex Academy in the 100 breaststroke.

Wrestling

Smyrna 75, Dover 3: Bryce Mullen (152 pounds), Drew Mayhall (160), Gavin Sembly (170) and Hugo Harp (220) each recorded a pin as the Eagles finished their Henlopen North schedule unbeaten.

J.T. Davis (195) added a technical-fall for Smyrna.

Cape Henlopen 65, Sussex Tech 0: The Vikings ended their regular season with a Henlopen North victory.

Holt Baker (106), Joshua Wright (113), Austin Bacot (120), Charles Fritchman (126) and Luke Bender (132) each had a pin to lead Cape Henlopen.

Men’s basketball

Wesley 83, Immaculata 71: The Wolverines won their third game in a row to improve to 8-1 in the AEC.

Three Wolverines had double-doubles on this weekend’s matchup. Brian Cameron led the team with 27 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. He was followed by Greg Bloodsworth with 22 points and four assists.

Another big contributor was Terrence Braxton who helped lead the team with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Norfolk State 85, Delaware State 57: The Hornets trailed but only six at halftime but dropped a road MEAC contest.

Myles Carter came off the bench to lead Delaware State in scoring with 13 points. Pinky Wiley had 11 points while Fahim Jenneto scored 10.

John Crosby had nine and Omari Peek-Green contributed eight points and topped the Hornets with eight rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Norfolk State 65, Delaware State 57: The Hornets led by as much as 13 late in the third quarter, but fell on the road to the MEAC co-leader.

Cam Platt-Morris sank a game-tying three-pointer for Norfolk State with five seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. She hit another three on the first possession of overtime and the Hornets never led again.

The Spartans were in the midst of an 8-2 run before Platt-Morris’ game-tying shot, digging themselves out of a 51-42 hole with 4:39 left in the game.

Delaware State made just one field goal in the last nine minutes of the game.

Delaware State shot just 16-of-60 from the field. Lyric Turner led three Hornets in double figures with 16 points, five rebounds and one steal. Lanayjha Ashe added 15 points and two rebounds, while Tierra Floyd had 12 points, a team high four steals and three rebounds.

Immaculata 70, Wesley 41: The Wolverines remained winless in conference play falling to 0-9.

Scoring for the Wolverines was led by Katelyn Watson with nine points and two rebounds. Followed by Shervohnia Tolson with seven points and nine rebounds.