Local roundup: Riders top Spartans in volleyball

Caesar Rodney sophomore Cassidy Jester spikes the ball between Lake Forest defenders Jenna Troyer (left) and Hannah Druart. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Only 11 points separated the two teams as Caesar Rodney High notched a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Lake Forest in volleyball on Thursday evening.

The Riders won by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 to register their third straight victory and improve to 5-2.

Lake Forest is now 4-4 overall.

Spartan Emily Walker sets the ball against CR.

Cape Henlopen 3, Indian River 2: The Vikings out-dueled the Indians to win the five-set match, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14.

Rileigh Wilson had 22 kills while Breahna Kusen added 13 for Cape. Megan Smith collected 41 assists, Emily Lamb had 17 digs and Angelica Kusen had nine aces.

Raychel Ehlers had 20 aces and 13 digs for IR, Vasilia Diakos had 11 kills and four aces, Nicole Woody had 17 digs and Camryn Ehlers (4 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 8 digs) had 28 assists.

Smyrna 3, Sussex Academy 0: The Eagles won the match by scores of 25-18, 25-10, 25-22.

Sophia Basler had 12 kills and six digs for Smyrna, which used 16 players in the match. Gianna Ramano and Anna Richardson both added five kills.

Freshman Malissa Eddy of CR goes high to attack the ball with Lake’s Jaylne Bailey (14) and Hannah Druart defending.

Dover 3, Woodbridge 0: The Senators (6-1) posted the victory by scores of 25-8, 25-6, 25-3.

Olivia Czepukaitis had 13 aces and five kills for Dover, Anna Canalichio had seven kills and three aces and Olivia Anyanwu added 13 assists and seven aces.

Delmarva Christian 3, Sussex Central 2: The Royals edged the Golden Knights for a non-conference win.

Sierra Troyer had 20 kills with Makayla Heinrichs adding 11 for Delmarva Christian. Tessa Kwiatkowski collected 45 assists while Grace Fetterman had 17 digs.

Boys’ soccer

Caesar Rodney 1, Lake Forest 0: Andrew Dawson netted the game’s only goal in the 38th minute as the Riders improved to 5-1-2.

Zander Omans made six saves as CR finished with advantages of 18-7 in shots and 8-1 in corner kicks.

Dover 5, Woodbridge 0: The Senators tallied three second-half goals to close out the win.

The shutout was the second of the year for Dover (4-3).

Delmar 3, Polytech 2: Reid Washburn’s goal in the 66th minute broke a 2-2 and lifted the Wildcats to their third win in a row.

Mason Ball scored twice in the first half for Delmar (4-3).

Dermot Williamson tallied both goals for the Panthers, who out-shot the Wildcats, 13-7, and held a 9-1 edge in corner kicks.

Sussex Academy 2, Smyrna 1: The Seahawks tallied a goal in each half to top the Eagles.

Milford 6, Seaford 0: Samuel Dominguez netted the first two goals for the Buccaneers (7-0-1), who remained unbeaten.

Luke Bogan (1 assist), Aaron Sollie, Shaun Chilton and Emmanuel Trejo also scored for Milford, which held advantages of 22-3 in shots and 10-1 in corner kicks.

Field hockey

Lake Forest 2, Caesar Rodney 1: Freshman Parker Robbins scored with just 52 seconds left to give the Spartans to the victory.

Sierra Jester added a first-quarter goal with Malori Hughes adding a pair of assists for Lake, which got three saves from Addyson Stewart. The Spartans held edges of 10-4 in shots and 9-3 in corners.

Allyson Durham’s goal tied the game for the Riders with only 4:38 remaining. Bailey Minear made eight saves.

Cape Henlopen 9, Indian River 1: The Vikings used a five-goal third quarter to break open a 3-1 game.

Reagan Ciabattoni totaled five goals with Noelle Sabbagh adding three goals and a pair of assists. Lily Ashby added Cape’s other goal with Julie Heffernan making three saves.

The Vikings held advantages of 14-5 in shots and 11-5 in corners.

Brynn McCabe had a first-quarter goal for the Indians, who got five saves from Allyson Clark.

College basketball

UD women picked sixth: The Delaware women’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association according to the league’s preseason poll announced on Thursday.

Also for the Blue Hens, junior guard Jasmine Dickey was selected to the preseason All-CAA first team. Dickey earned second-team All-CAA and CAA All-Defensive Team honors last winter.

Dickey averaged a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game, the second-best mark in the CAA. She is the Hens’ top returning scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game last season, good for 13th in the conference.

Dickey led the CAA with 13 double-doubles last year while adding a team-high 51 steals, plus 55 assists and 16 blocks.

Hens sign two: Delaware women’s basketball head coach Natasha Adair announced that high school recruits Aja Austin and Mia Yanogacio have signed with the Hens.

Austin, a 6-foot-1 center from Westerville, Ohio, averaged 12.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a junior. Yanogacio is a 5-foot-7 point guard from Somerset, N.J. who helped Rutgers Prep to two appearances in the NJSIAA sectional finals.