Local roundup: Riders top Vikings 3-0 in boys’ soccer

Lake Forest’s Clay Antoine takes a shot on Seaford goalie Alexander Landeros-Martinez in the first quarter Thursday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Caesar Rodney High tallied a pair of first-half goals six minutes apart in earning a 3-0 victory over Cape Henlopen in Henlopen North boys’ soccer on Thursday.

Zander Omans made 12 saves to post the shutout while Tate Wisniewski (1 assist), Christian Tisdale and Cyier Fitzgerald all scored goals.

The Vikings, who got four saves from Matthew Panyko, held advantages of 12-7 in shots and 5-4 in corner kicks.

Dover 3, Sussex Tech 1: The Senators built a 2-0 halftime advantage before taking the North victory.

Lake Forest’s Logan Williams trips over Seaford’s Edwin Carmona-Villeda.

Indian River 2, Seahawks 0: The Indians out-shot the Seahawks, 20-3, but needed two second-half goals to post the South victory.

Dane Shuart and Jordan Illian scored for IR while Bastian Perry had five saves.

Sussex Academy’s Cole White made eight saves.

Delmar 3, Woodbridge 2: Freshman Mason Alexander scored twice, including a second-half goal that ended up being the game-winner for the Wildcats, who also got a goal from Jack Ford.

Edwin Torres-Martinez and Bryan Gonzalez-Garcia both scored for the Raiders, who held a 10-9 edge in shots.

Field hockey

Dover 1, Sussex Tech 0: Superia Clark’s second-quarter goal lifted the Senators to the season-opening win.

Alayna Gigliotti assisted on the goal while Richana Brown made seven saves. Dover held a 16-8 edge in shots with both teams taking six corners.

The Ravens’ Taylor Bullis stopped 14 shots in the Henlopen North contest.

Milford 2, Smyrna 2: Dru Moffett and Madison Simpson tallied second-half goals for the Eagles to give them the North tie.

Brynn Rifino made five saves for Smyrna, which out-shot Milford 7-6. Both teams had eight corners.

Olivia Muir scored twice in the first half for Milford, which got four saves from Eve Sekscinski.

Cape Henlopen 8, Caesar Rodney 0: Noelle Sabbagh scored three goals with Reagan Ciabattoni (1 assist) adding two to pace the Vikings.

Cape held advantages of 25-0 both in shots and corners in posting their second straight shutout.

Polytech 4, Sussex Central 1: The Panthers used three goals in the first half to take control of the North contest.

Indian River 1, Sussex Academy 0: Brynn McCabe’s first-half goal stood up for the Indians.

IR finished with edges of 23-6 in shots and 9-3 in corners.

The Seahawks’ Lilly McAroy had 12 saves.

Delmar 11, Woodbridge 0: Josie Holloman tallied three first-quarter goals for the Wildcats in the Henlopen South win.

Nine different players scored for Delmar, which led 7-0 after the first quarter. The Wildcats out-shot the Raiders, 24-1, and held a 20-2 edge in corners.

Alyssa Anthony made 12 saves for Woodbridge.

Volleyball

Cape Henlopen 3, Caesar Rodney 0: The Vikings registered the Henlopen North victory by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 26-24.

Breahna Kusen and Rileigh Wilson had nine kills apiece for Cape, Kathryn Knarr had six kills, two aces and nine digs and Megan Smith collected 30 assists and five digs.

Dover 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Senators (2-0) won their Henlopen North opener by scores of 25-13, 25-8, 25-13.

Nataleigh Hunter had four kills and an ace for the Ravens.

Smyrna 3, Milford 0: The Eagles picked up a 25-3, 25-9, 25-20 North victory.

Anna Richardson (2 aces) and Sophia Basler (8 digs) had eight kills apiece for Smyrna (2-0) with Gianna Ramano adding six kills and a pair of aces.

Indian River 3, Sussex Academy 0: Raychel Ehlers collected 11 kills and 14 aces to lead the Indians to the 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 South win.

IR’s Vasilia Diakos added six kills and seven aces while Camryn Ehlers had 23 assists, four aces and a pair of kills.

Delmar 3, Woodbridge 0: The Wildcats took the South match by scores of 25-15, 25-9, 25-14.

Delmar was paced by Ally Marly (7 kills, 4 aces), Annelise Layfield (6 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs) and Sadie Shores (5 kills, 3 aces).

Sussex Central 3, Polytech 0: The Golden Knights won a close first set before picking up the 27-25, 225-14, 25-20 North win.

Brenya Reid was credited with 25 kills for Central, Katelyn Evick had 7 kills, one ace and nine digs while Madelynn McTeer collected 30 assists and eight digs.

M.O.T. Charter 3, First State Military 0: The Mustangs earned the Diamond State win by scores of 25-13, 25-5, 25-6.

Adrianna Alvarez had 11 aces and 15 assists for M.O.T. Charter with Alexis Parkinson adding nine aces and four kills.