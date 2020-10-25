Local roundup: Sabbagh scores 4 as Cape tops Caravel 6-1 in field hockey

Cape Henlopen’s Molly Mendes watches her third-quarter goal get past Caravel’s goalie Alexandria Boettcher at Cape on Saturday, as the Vikings won 6-1 to improve to 3-0. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Noelle Sabbagh tallied four goals, including three in the final nine minutes of the contest, as Cape Henlopen High put away a 6-1 win over Caravel in non-conference field hockey on Saturday afternoon.

Cape’s Molly Mendes is congratulated by teammate Noelle Sabbagh after scoring a goal against Caravel at Cape on Saturday.

The Vikings (3-0) led only 3-1 after the Buccaneers scored early in the fourth quarter. It was the first goal Cape has surrendered this season.

Reagan Ciabattoni (2 assists) and Molly Mendes also scored for the Vikings with Lily Ashby adding a pair of assists. Cape led 2-0 after the first quarter.

The Vikings finished with advantages of 19-10 in shots and 14-5 in corners. Goalie Julie Heffernan made seven saves for Cape.

Football

Laurel 27, Lake Forest 18: Javier White threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the third quarter as the Bulldogs pulled out the Henlopen South win on Friday night.

Trailing 12-6 in the third quarter, Laurel out-scored the Spartans, 21-6, the rest of the way in the season opener for both teams.

Kaden Shockley and Trevor Collins also ran for TDs with Brady Lee catching the scoring pass for the Bulldogs, who beat Lake Forest for the first time since 2016.

The Spartans’ Kendal Smith ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 61-yarder, while Michael Brown added Lake Forest’s first TD on an 11-yard run.