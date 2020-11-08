Local roundup: Sallies edges Senators 1-0 in soccer

Dover’s Cristian Pereira Hernadez and goalie Alex Escalante-Diaz head the ball away on a Salesianum corner kick in the third quarter at Dover on Saturday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Salesianum needed a goal in the 64th minute to edge Dover, 1-0, in boys’ soccer on Saturday.

Jake Ross scored for the Sals (4-1) to snap the scoreless tie.

Sallies, which has won nine straight DIAA state championships, finished with advantages of 14-2 in shots and 8-0 in corner kicks.

Dover’s goalie Alex Escalante-Diaz knocks the ball away during a Salesianum shot on goal in the first quarter.

Goalie Alex Escalante-Diaz made 10 saves for the Senators (2-2), including one on a penalty kick.

Sussex Academy 6, Laurel 0: Michael Daniello netted the Seahawks’ first two goals before adding a pair of assists in Sussex Academy’s Henlopen South victory.

Brendan Mullins (1 assist), Ryan Burke, Adison Browne and Allen Hopler also scored for thee Seahawks, who held advantages of 15-7 in shots and 4-0 in corner kicks. Cole White made four saves in Sussex Academy’s second shutout of the season.

The Bulldogs’ Damin Smith made 12 saves.

Caravel 3, Polytech 0: Miles Hood tallied the first two goals to spark the Buccaneers (6-1), who scored twice in the second half.

Goalie Samuel Fisher made a pair of saves for the Panthers (1-5).

Field hockey

Caravel 2, Polytech 1: Alexis Zitofsky scored twice for the Buccaneers, including the game-winner with just 3:03 remaining.

Megan Popp scored a first-quarter goal for the Panthers (4-3), which got six saves from Raegan Thomas. Caravel (5-1) finished with advantages of 8-6 in shots and 7-6 in corners.

Football

Archmere 56, First State Military 7: The Auks scored 21 points in both the first and second quarters to break open the Diamond State Conference win.

Michael Mallamaci, who scored three touchdowns for Archmere (3-0), had four receptions for 106 yards and ran four times for 23 yards. Quarterback Chris Albero was 8-for-12 passing for 224 yards and two TDs.

Senior Amir Beverly ran seven yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Bulldogs (0-3).