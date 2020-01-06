Local roundup: Seaford boys top Hodgson 61-51 to win Quaker Classic

Seaford High downed Hodgson, 61-51, to in boys’ basketball to win the Quaker Classic at Wilmington Friends on Saturday.

The victory also kept the Blue Jays unbeaten at 7-0. Seaford is already just two wins shy of its victory total for all last year when it finished 9-11.

The Blue Jays, who are 4-0 in the Henlopen South, host Sussex Academy at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a division contest.

College basketball

WOMEN, Charleston 84, Delaware 73: The Blue Hens had three players score in double figures but it wasn’t enough in the CAA loss.

Nicole Enbosi led Delaware (0-2 CAA, 4-9 overall) with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Samone DeFreese and Kayla Shaw each added 16 points.

DeFreese added a season-best 13 rebounds for her 11th career double-double.

The Cougars (2-0 CAA, 9-4 overall) jumped out to an early lead by knocking down six three-pointers in the first quarter. They led by as many as 20 in the third quarter.

But Delaware chipped away and to get within 74-68 with just over four minutes remaining. Charleston, though, capitalized on five made free throws and three Delaware turnovers in the waning minutes to sew up the win.

