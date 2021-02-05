Local roundup: Seaford tops Lake Forest 66-61 in boys hoops

Lake Forest’s Jackson Starkey goes past Seaford defenders for a layup in the second quarter Thursday night at Lake. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Seaford High out-scored Lake Forest High by eight points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 66-61 win over the Spartans in a Henlopen South boys’ basketball matchup on Thursday night.

The Blue Jays (3-1) trailed 28-23 at halftime. Brent Ricketts netted 19 points while Tyrese Fortune had 18 for Seaford and Booker DeShields adding 12.

Lake Forest (2-2) got a game-high 26 points from Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach and 25 from Jackson Starkey, who sank four three-pointers.

Lake Forest’s Jackson Starkey goes past Seaford defenders for a layup in the second quarter Thursday night at Lake. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Laurel 64, Delmar 60: The Bulldogs avenged a two-point loss to the Wildcats in their season opener and improved to 2-1.

Nifere Griffin (20), Javier White (16) and Tavar Wilson (13) al scored in double figures for Laurel.

Eighth-grader Davin Chandler tallied 19 points for the Wildcats, who also got 14 points from Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale and 10 from Jaylin Warner.

Wilmington Friends 71, Delmarva Christian 45: The Royals shook off a scoreless first quarter with 18 points in the second quarter before dropping the non-conference decision.

Gabe Herling netted 16 points with Chase Hesson adding 11 for Delmarva Christian (2-3).

Woodbridge 79, Odyssey Charter 13: Jaden Bacon (22), Bruce Mosley (20), Kay’Shaun Dickerson (15), Emanuel McCrea-Mosley (12) and Noah Matthews (10) all scored in double figures as the Raiders improved to 3-0.

Girls’ basketball

Indian River 39, Sussex Academy 26: The Indians bounced back from their first loss of the season to improve to 4-1 in the Henlopen South.

Lake Forest 42, Seaford 30: The Spartans are now 4-1 after picking up the Henlopen South victory.

Laurel 61, Delmar 16: The Bulldogs raised their record to 4-0 with their second Henlopen South win over the Wildcats this season.

Dover 50, Smyrna 32: The Senators took a 44-28 lead into the fourth quarter of their Henlopen North win on Wednesday.

Myaja Bynum tallied a game-high 21 points, going 7-for-8 from the foul line.

Glennyce James had 15 points, including three three-pointers, to pace the Eagles.

Seaford 37, Indian River 25: The Blue Jays led by only six before out-scoring IR, 14-6, of the South win on Wednesday.

Jada Evans finished with 17 points for Seaford (1-3) with Bre’Asia Buffalo scoring 10.

Wilm. Charter 57, First State Military 15: Kyndall Wyngaard tallied 11 points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

Wrestling

Milford 66, St. Mark’s 18: Trevor Copes (113 pounds) registered an 11-second pin for the Buccaneers in the non-conference win.

Emily Thode (106), Ryan Mejia (145), Averi Copes (152) and Dwayne Wiltbank (170) also won by fall for Milford.

Conrad 36, First State Military 24: Michael Atchley (126) and Caden Thomas (138) both had pins for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

College volleyball

Delaware State 3, Norfolk State 1: Valeria Otero had 14 kills and 10 digs, and Mayah Ngundam posted 11 kills as the Hornets (2-1) won their second match in a row.

DSU, which won by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, has won two of its first three matches for the first time since 2010.

Jasmal Cruz led three Hornets with double-figures in digs with 14, while Kristi Gomez posted 10 to tie Otero for second on the team. Jelena Dukic led Delaware State with 23 assists, while also contributing eight digs.

College softball

Hens picked to win division: The Delaware softball team was picked to win the North Division as the Colonial Athletic Association Softball Preseason Coaches Poll was announced Thursday.

Delaware returns eight starters and three of its four pitchers from last year’s squad which tied for the best start in program history by opening 19-4 before COVID canceled the rest of the year.

Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest), who ranked second in the CAA with a .457 batting average, returns at first base.

Hornets’ Melgoza honored: Delaware State second baseman Jasmine Melgoza has been named to the Preseason All-MEAC Softball first team.

A two-time All-MEAC first-team pick, Melgoza is tops on the Hornets and fourth among all conference players with a .391 overall batting average. She was also fourth in the league in hits (52), tied for second in doubles (12), fifth in total bases (72) and tied for third in triples (3) last year.

Delaware State was picked to finish fourth in the five-team MEAC Northern Division race.