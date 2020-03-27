Local roundup: Senator star Allen named Gatorade Delaware Player of Year

Dover High standout Elijah Allen has added another honor to his already-impressive resume.

On Thursday, the senior guard was announced as the Gatorade state Player of the Year in boys’ basketball.

Elijah Allen

Allen is the third Senator to earn the honor in its 35-year history, joining Corey Crawford (2009-10) and older brother Jordan Allen (2015-16).

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior guard, Allen led Dover to a 21-2 record and the DIAA state semifinals at the time of his selection. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.6 assists through 23 games.

A first-team All-Stater and a first-team All-Henlopen Conference honoree, Allen was named to the USA TODAY’s ALL-USA Delaware first team as a junior.

A peer mentor in his school, Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics.

“Elijah Allen has no limitations on the basketball court,” said Milford coach Lamarr Shorts, said in a press release. “He’s wildly skilled, smart with the ball, strong and under control. He’s able to finish really well at the basket and can score the basketball seemingly at will.”

Allen has maintained a B average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination.

Allen joins Gatorade Delaware Boys Basketball Players of the Year Jyare Davis, (2018-19, Sanford), Caleb Matthews (2017-18, Smyrna), Kyson Rawls (2016-17, St. Georges), Jordan Allen (2015-16, Dover) and DeVaughn Mallory (2014-15, Polytech) among the state’s list of former award winners.

The 2019-2020 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year announcement has been temporarily postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the safety of everyone involved, Gatorade will follow the guidance of experts and health officials as it determines the appropriate time to announce this year’s winner.

College basketball

Wesley’s Cameron honored: Wesley College senior guard Brian Cameron has earned a spot on the D3hoops.com All-America second team.

Cameron has been recognized numerous times as one of the top players in Division III men’s basketball during his career.

The Delaware Military grad earned six Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week honors this season, was named ECAC Player of the Month for January, and earned a spot on the D3hoops.com All-Atlantic Region first team.

He ends his collegiate career with a statline of 2,399 points, 686 rebounds, and 312 assists.

ECAC honor for Hens’ Darling: Delaware guard Nate Darling earned his second award this week as the junior was named to the All-Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference second team on Thursday.

Darling, who has already collected first team All-CAA, USBWA All-District and NABC All-District honors this month, was one of six players selected to the All-ECAC second team. The 6-foot-5 averaged 21.0 points per game this season, which ranked third in the CAA, 18th in Division I and sixth in a UD single season.

College athletics

CR grad Aloe gets scholar award: Caesar Rodney High grad Thomas Aloe, a senior lacrosse player at Delaware, was named UD’s male Scholar-Athlete of the Year representatives by the Colonial Athletic Association.

Volleyball player Andie Hanus earned the honor among Delaware female athletes.

Aloe, who served as a team captain this past year, earned second-team All-CAA honors at the long stick midfielder position in 2019. He was a member of a defense that ranked in the top-10 in the country in scoring defense over the past two seasons.

Off the field, Aloe earned a 3.437 cumulative GPA in Biological Science. He hopes to have a career in dentistry.

Aloe is a five-time member of the Dean’s List, while compiling nearly 300 hours of shadowing time with dentists throughout the state. He is also a regular member of the program’s mentorship program at Joseph McVey Elementary School, in addition to being a member of the Pre-Dental Society at UD.

Hanus was the CAA Defensive Specialist of the Year for the Blue Hens. She is a three-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll honoree, seven-time member of the Dean’s List and held a 3.92 cumulative grade point average while double majoring in International Relations and Public Policy.

College swimming

Hens’ Selling named top rookie: Delaware freshman Mira Selling was named the CAA Women’s Rookie Swimmer of the Year.

Selling is the first Blue Hen to win the award and is the program’s first major award-winner on the women’s side since Sarah Peffer won Swimmer of the Year in 2004.

She racked up 15 victories in her freshman season and never finished outside the top three throughout the regular season .

Delaware’s Pablo Marmolejo was named the CAA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.