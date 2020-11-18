Local roundup: Senators blank CR 2-0 in field hockey

Dover’s Superia Clark, right, chases the ball against rival Caesar Rodney’s Kylee LaVere in the first quarter of Tuesday afternoon’s field hockey game at CR. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Dover High allowed only one shot before blanking Caesar Rodney, 2-0, in Henlopen Conference Northern Division field hockey on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea Johnson and Lily Turner both scored goals for the Senators (7-2), who won their game in a row. Dover, which also got an assist from Alayna Gigliotti, out-shot the Riders, 17-1.

The Senators, who posted their fifth shutout of the season, own a seven-game unbeaten streak over CR (2-6-1).

Caesar Rodney’s Madelyn Reed, right, and Dover’s Lily Turner battle for the ball.

Delmar 10, Lake Forest 1: Josie Hollamon collected three goals and an assist as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.

Jordyn Hollamon (2 assists) and Maci Bradford added two goals apiece for Delmar (10-0), which finished with advantages of 23-1 in shots and 16-1 in corners.

The Spartans’ Sierra Jester became the first player to score against Delmar this season on a goal with only 2:45 left. Maya Jester assisted on the goal with Addyson Stewart making 11 saves.

Sussex Tech 1, Polytech 0: The Ravens scored a fourth-quarter goal to edge the Panthers in a North matchup.

Indian River 1, Laurel 0: Brynn McCabe tallied the game’s only goal in the second quarter to lift the Indians to the South victory.

Emma Ruley assisted on the game-winner.

Sussex Academy 4, Woodbridge 2: The Seahawks out-scored the Raiders, 3-1, in the second half to pick up the South victory.

Woodbridge out-shot Sussex Academy, 13-9, while the Seahawks held a 12-10 edge in corners. Lilly McAroy made four saves.

Parker Keeler scored both Woodbridge goals while Alyssa Anthony made three saves.

Smyrna 2, Sussex Central 0: The Eagles used goals in the first and third quarters to earn the North victory.

Cape Henlopen 5, Milford 0: The Vikings (8-1) earned their fifth shutout of the season in the North win.

Reagan Ciabattoni and Noelle Sabbagh (1 assist) both scored twice with Lily Ashby adding the other goal. Cape out-shot the Bucs, 18-1, and held a 17-1 edge in corners.

Milford’s Eve Sekscinski made 12 saves.

Boys’ soccer

Milford 1, Cape Henlopen 0: Samuel Dominguez’ goal in the 46th minute kept the Buccaneers (9-0-1) undefeated in the North showdown.

Alexander Davis added as assist for Milford, which out-shot the Vikings, 5-4.

Caesar Rodney 2, Dover 0: Winelson Anathol scored in the first half and Andrew Dawson scored in the second as the Riders improved to 4-0-1 in the North.

Zander Omans had six saves for CR, which out-shot the Senators, 14-8.

Alex Escalante-Diaz made 10 saves for Dover.

Polytech 4, Sussex Tech 1: The Panthers scored three unanswered goals in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

Wyatt Simmons, Dermot Williamson (1 assist), Ty Sabanayagam and Bret Nowakowski all scored for Polytech while Bowen Simmons added a pair of assists. The Panthers held advantages of 15-8 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks.

Smyrna 3, Sussex Central 1: The Eagles raised their record to 6-3-1 after registering their second-straight win.

Sussex Academy 6, Seaford 2: The Seahawks netted five first-half goals en route to the South win.

Indian River 2, Laurel 1: Jordan Illian netted both Indian goals, including the game-winner in the 48th minute.

Goalie Bastian Perry made four saves for IR, which held advantages of 26-5 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks.

Eighth-grader Tate Walls made 22 saves for the Bulldogs.

Volleyball

Caesar Rodney 3, Dover 1: The Riders pulled out a close win in the decisive fourth set to notch the Henlopen North victory over the Senators.

CR won by scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 to improve to 7-2.

Smyrna 3, Sussex Central 1: The Eagles won the final two sets to take a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 Henlopen North win.

Senior Sophia Basler 23 kills, 9 digs) and freshman Anna Richardson (20 kills, 14 digs) paced Smyrna with Hanna Osborne (17 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces) and Sofia Lerro (15 assists, 5 digs, 5 kills) also led the Eagles.

For the Golden Knights, Brenya Reid was credited with 34 kills and 13 digs, Katelyn Evick had 13 kills and 12 digs, Makenna Messina had 24 digs and Madeelynn had 45 assists.

Cape Henlopen 3, Milford 0: The Vikings registered the Henlopen North win by scores of 25-7, 25-16, 25-10.

Angelica Kusen (11), Kathryn Karr (9) and Breahna Kusen (7) led Cape in kills with Natalie Derrickson adding 32 assists.

Conrad 3, First State Military 0: The Bulldogs dropped the Diamond State match by scores of 25-3, 25-13, 25-9.