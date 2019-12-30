Local roundup: Senators dominate host Cape 75-52 at Slam Dunk to the Beach

Dover’s Jy’Heim Spencer grabs a rebound from Cape Henlopen’s Nathan Sivels during Sunday’s game in Day 3 of the Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament at Cape. Dover won 75-52. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

It didn’t take long for the Dover High boys’ basketball team to get back in the win column.

The Senators defeated host Cape Henlopen High 75-52 on the final day of the Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament on Sunday night. Dover improved to 6-1 on the season.

The Senators had a 26-game regular season win streak snapped on Saturday during their first game of the tournament against Eleanor Roosevelt of Maryland.

Dover’s Shamir Nelson goes for a basket against Cape’s Kristoffer Rushin during Sunday’s Slam Dunk to the Beach game.

Elijah Allen paced Dover with 19 points Sunday on 6-of-11 shooting. Sophomore Elijah Sessoms contributed 14 points and led Dover with eight rebounds.

Dylan Fannin and Sh’Kai Chandler each netted 12 points to lead Cape Henlopen. The Vikings finished 0-2 at the tournament and dropped to 2-4 overall.

Women’s basketball

Delaware 63, George Mason 44: Playing at home for just the second time in six weeks, the University of Delaware women’s basketball team gave their fans something to cheer about in the non-conference finale.

A strong defensive effort and three players in double figures led the Blue Hens to a victory over former CAA foe George Mason on Sunday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The 44 points is the fewest scored by a Delaware opponent since Saint Joseph’s (48-39 win) last year, a span of 29 games. The 24.5-percent from the field is the lowest field-goal percentage for a Blue Hen opponent since Lafayette shot 19-percent.

Redshirt senior Nicole Enabosi poured in her second 20-plus point performance of the year, leading all scorers with 20 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and picking up three steals and two blocks.

Junior Tee Johnson came off the bench with 11 points, two rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Jasmine Dickey had her fifth double-double of the year with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while also grabbing four steals and three blocks.

Men’s basketball

Christopher Newport 97, Wesley 78: The Wolverines fell to the hosts on the final day of the CNU Captains Invitational.

Brian Cameron, named to the All-Tournament team, led the team for the second game, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Braxton was also a big contributor, tallying 13 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Shepherd added nine points to the loss.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com