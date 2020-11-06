Local roundup: Senators top Knights in volleyball

Dover’s Stephanie Toussaint goes for a dig on Sussex Central serve at Dover on Thursday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Dover High remained undefeated with a 3-1 victory over Sussex Central in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division volleyball match on Thursday evening.

The Senators won by scores of 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15 as it improved its record to 5-0.

The Golden Knights dropped to 3-2 overall after its second-straight loss.

Dover’s Olivia Anyanwu sets the ball against Sussex Central at Dover on Thursday.

Smyrna 3, Polytech 0: The Eagles (6-0) stayed unbeaten with the 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 Henlopen North victory.

Sophia Basler had 11 kills with freshman Anna Richardson adding nine kills and 12 digs for Smyrna.

Polytech got six kills from Jennifer Rivera, 13 digs and four kills from Brady Hrivnak and 13 assists and eight digs from Kimberley Seeney.

Cape Henlopen 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Vikings picked up the Henlopen North victory by scores of 25-21, 25-14, 25-11.

Breahna Knusen (five aces) had 11 kills, Rileigh Wilson had eight and Kathryn Knarr added seven for Cape. Emily Lamb collected 13 digs with Megan Smith contributing 30 assists.

Caesar Rodney 3, Milford 0: The Riders improved to 4-2 after posting the 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 Henlopen North win.

Caravel 3, First State Military 0: The Buccaneers downed the Bulldogs by scores of 25-6, 25-8, 25-8.

Boys’ soccer

Caesar Rodney 1, Milford 1: Brandon Victory’s goal in the 44th minute tied the Henlopen North game for the Riders as the two teams played to a tie.

Zander Omans made five saves for CR.

Aaron Sollie scored in the 17th minute for Milford, which held advantages of 8-2 in shots and 9-4 in corner kicks.

Smyrna 3, Polytech 1: Dante’ Savage netted goals five minutes apart in the second half as the Eagles finished off the Henlopen North win.

Ayomide Gbadebo scored the first goal for Smyrna (3-2-1), which out-shot the Panthers, 11-4, and held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

Dermot Williamson scored for Polytech.

Sussex Central 3, Dover 1: Abner Bartolon-Berduo tallied a goal in each half to pace the Golden Knights to the North victory.

Gabino Escobar Lopez added the last goal for Central in a game that was tied, 1-1, at halftime. The Knights, who got seven saves from Angel Castellanos-Ventura, out-shot Dover, 14-8.

Ismail Ismail tied the game for the Senators with Alex Escalante-Diaz making 11 saves.

Cape Henlopen 4, Sussex Tech 0: Nicholas Panyko and Connor Hochrein (1 assist) netted two goals each as the Vikings stretched their unbeaten streak to four in a row.

Matthew Panyko made eight saves and Jacob Alt added a pair of assists for Cape, which tallied three second-half goals. The Vikings finished with advantages of 15-8 in shots and 10-9 in corner kicks.

The Ravens’ Brian Villeda-Salinas made nine saves.

Delmar 5, Laurel 2: The Wildcats raised their record to 2-3 with the Henlopen South win.

Field hockey

Smyrna 1, Polytech 0: Kirsten Johnson scored with just 34 seconds left to lift the Eagles to the dramatic Henlopen North win.

Emily Thompson assisted on the game-winner as Smyrna improved to 1-3-1.

Caesar Rodney 2, Milford 1: Freshman Kylee LaVere’s goal with 5:30 remaining gave the Riders their second win in as many days.

Olivia Healy scored tied the game in the third quarter for CR which got eight saves from Chloe Hughes. The Riders finished with advantages of 10-9 in shots and 8-3 in corners.

Beau Davis scored for the Buccaneers (4-1-1).

Dover 5, Sussex Central 0: Erin Bishop tallied the Senators’ first two goals with Chelsea Johnson (two assists) scoring twice in the fourth quarter for Dover.

Superia Clark also scored for the Senators, which held advantages of 18-3 in shots and 11-1 in corners.

Central’s Kianna Kelley made 10 saves.

Delmar 10, Laurel 0: The Wildcats (5-0) registered their fifth-straight shutout to start the season.

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Central 1: Peyton Shields, Madelyn Reed and Kylee LaVere all scored goals for the Riders in the Henlopen North win on Wednesday.

Chloe Hughes made nine saves with Bailey Minear adding three for CR.

The Golden Knights, who got a fourth-quarter goal from Macy Layfield, held advantages of 13-10 in shots and 5-3 in corners.

College athletics

Two Hens added to CAA committee: University of Delaware women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair and football offensive lineman James Prince III have been named to the CAA Family–United For Change Executive Committee.

The newly-formed 14-member group is tasked with addressing the critical issues of racial and social injustice.

The diverse committee includes representatives from all 10 CAA institutions and is made up of six athletics administrators, four coaches and four student-athletes.

The committee will develop a strategic direction for the conference, and will provide an opportunity for institutions to share resources related to anti-racism and social justice efforts. Among the goals will be engaging student-athletes, coaches, staff and alumni in conference-wide initiatives that will help enact meaningful change.

The committee will meet for the first time later this month, where it will elect a chairperson, establish a mission statement and determine the best path to move forward.

Adair is entering her fourth season leading the Blue Hen women’s basketball program, while Prince transferred into the UD football program this spring after spending his freshman year at Howard where he was a third-team Phil Steele Freshman All-American at center.