Local roundup: Smith scores 34 to lead Laurel girls to South victory

Senior Na’Kayla Smith poured in 34 points to pace Laurel High to a 61-21 win over Sussex Academy in Henlopen South girls’ basketball on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (3-0) led by only four at halftime before out-scoring the Seahawks, 43-7, in the second half.

Sophomore Carlie Venables added 14 points for Laurel.

Tabitha Curry and Natalee Petty tallied eight points each for Sussex Academy.

Conrad 74, Delmarva Christian 27: Grace Fetterman netted 18 of the Royals’ 27 points in the non-conference loss.

Stefanie Kulesza scored 28 points, sinking five of the Red Wolves’ 10 three-pointers.

Newark Charter 58, First State Military 14: Carrina Keys scored a team-high 10 for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Boys’ basketball

Woodbridge 58, Indian River 42: The Blue Raiders opened the season with a victory in Henlopen South boys’ basketball.

Deronn Kane and Emanuel Mosley netted 13 points apiece for the Blue Raiders, who don’t play again until next Thursday.

The Indians are now 1-2 in the Henlopen South after dropping their second game in a row.

Wrestling

Woodbridge 58, Seaford 24: Cole Gibbs (182 pounds) had a 43-second pin with Phoenix Dean (220) adding a 45-second fall in the Blue Raiders’ South win on Wednesday.

Woodbridge also got pins from Kyle Davis (120), Johnathon Webb (138), Brandon Williams (152), Brenton Williams (170), Khelei Tillman (195) and Aiden Timmons (285).

For the Blue Jays, Stephen Thomas (126), Kalil Jones (132) and Zachary Holmes (160) all registered pins in under a minute.