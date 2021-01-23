Local roundup: Smyrna boys defeat Cape Henlopen 67-44

Elijah Credle of Smyrna goes up for a short jumper with Cape Henlopen’s Dylan Fannin trying to block. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Smyrna High netted the first 12 points of the game before posting a 67-44 victory over Cape Henlopen in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Friday night.

The win gives the Eagles a 4-0 start to a season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Robert Wiley tallied a game-high 17 points for Smyrna, which led 37-16 at intermission. Olumuyiwa Salako added 16 points.

Ja’Vaughn Burton’s 10 points paced the Vikings.

Dover 74, Sussex Tech 38: The Senators built a 37-17 halftime lead on their way to the North win.

Sophomore Jaheim Harrell tallied a game-high 18 points for Dover (3-1) with Cameron Moore and Elijah Sessoms adding 13 points apiece.

The Ravens got 13 points from Donald Saintphard.

Caesar Rodney 94, Milford 65: Three Riders scored in double figures as CR (4-0) stayed unbeaten in the Henlopen North.

The Riders have scored 89 points or more in three of their four contests.

Ryan Carey (16), Anthony Aglio (15) and Brycen Williams (15) led CR, which sank eight three-pointers in the game.

Leon Kelly had a game-high 20 points for the Bucs, with four three-pointers, while Andrew Kravitz scored 15.

Sussex Central 52, Polytech 49: The Golden Knights out-scored the Panthers, 29-22, in the second half to rally for the North victory.

Central (3-1) has won its last three games by a total of six points.

Girls’ basketball

Cape Henlopen 55, Smyrna 20: In a game that was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, the Vikings out-scored the Eagles, 21-5, in the fourth quarter to close out the North win.

Destiny Kusen posted her first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Also leading Cape were Ella Rishko (9 rebounds 6 steals), Grace Totten (9 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Morgan Mahoney (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks).

Caesar Rodney 85, Milford 14: The Riders (3-1) started the contest on a 25-4 run before picking up the North victory.

Jada McCullough (15), Alexia Jordan (13), Aaliyah Smith (13) and Stacey Deputy (12) all reached double figures as 10 CR players scored in the contest.

Sussex Tech 34, Dover 23: The Ravens earned the North win on the road Friday night.

Wrestling

Caravel 82, Delmar 0: The Buccaneers blanked the Wildcats in a non-conference match on Friday night.