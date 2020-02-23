Local roundup: Smyrna boys, girls place second at indoor track states

Smyrna High finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings at the DIAA indoor track & field state championships on Saturday afternoon.

Both Eagles’ squads fell by just two points in the meet held in Landover, Md. Padua’s girls edged the Eagles, 114 points to 112 while Salesianum’s boys topped Smyrna, 68-66. Sussex Central placed third in the boys’ meet with 58.5 points.

The state title was Padua’s eighth in a row and 16th overall. Smyrna’s girls’ have finished second for three straight years and five times since 2015.

Sallies’ state crown was its 10th in the sport. Smyrna’s runnerup finish in the boys’ meet was its highest ever.

A total of 11 Henlopen Conference entries earned state championships.

In the boys’ meet, Smyrna’s Nigel Reeves captured the 55 meters (6.39) with the Eagles’ Raymond Nyameke winning the 200 (22.63) and Demitri Carter finishing first in the 400 (50.43). Smyrna also won both the 800 relay with Reeves, Troy Hicks, Daymien Mickle and Carter finishing first (1:31.97) and the 1,600 relay with Reeves, Brett Mathis, Mickle and Nyameke turning in a time of 3:31.4.

Dover’s Nate Guy took the 800 (2:01.7) with Sussex Central’s Travon McVicker winning the high jump (6-4) and Cape Henlopen’s Giovanni Bendfelt capturing the pole vault (13-0).

In the girls’ meet, Smyrna’s team of Sierra Romaine, Anihay Black, Angel Howard and Lauren Summers won the 800 relay (1:47.48) with teammate Ja’Lynn Pugh taking the shot put (36-feet, 3 inches).

Polytech’s Casey Talamini-Keleman won the triple jump with a leap of 36-5.5.

College basketball

MEN, Gwynedd-Mercy 97, Wesley 94: The Wolverines’ comeback came up short as the two teams tied for Atlantic East Conference regular-season title.

Wesley (10-2 AEC, 16-9 overall), though, will be the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Wolverines will host a semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Brian Cameron netted 37 points and 11 rebounds for Wesley, which trailed by 14 at halftime. Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna) added 22 points and five assists.

A three-pointer from Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna) got the Wolverines within 95-94 with eight seconds left. But the Griffins (10-2 AEC, 19-6 overall) answered with two foul shots to avenge a loss to Wesley earDlier in the season

Coppin State 98, Delaware State 86: The Hornets led by 13 points with five minutes left, but fell apart down the stretch in the MEAC loss.

Delaware State led 82-69 after a tip-in by Omari Peek-Green with 5:07 left in the game, but was outscored 29-4 the rest of the way.

The Hornets dropped their sixth game in a row to fall to 3-23 overall and 2-10 in the MEAC. The Eagles snapped a two-game skid to improve to 9-20 and 5-9.

DSU’s John Crosby, the MEAC’s leading scorer entering the game, led all players with 27 points, his 13th outing with 20-or-more points this season.

Crosby was 10-for-20 from the field (two three-pointers) and perfect on five free throw attempts. Fahim Janetto added a season-high 16 points, highlighted by four three-point field goals (4-for-9) to tie his career-best.

Peek-Green tallied 12 points (5-for-8 FGs) and led the team with 11 rebounds, while Pinky Wiley had 11 points and a game-high six assists.

WOMEN, Delaware State 72, Coppin State 65: The Hornets hit their first eight shots and 10-of-13 in the first quarter to highlight their MEAC win.

The Hornets’ 76.9-percent first-quarter shooting percentage marked a school record for a quarter. DSU also shot a season-high 55.3 percent for the game (26-for-47).

DelState (12-12 overall, 8-4 MEAC) swept the season series from the Eagles for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Sha Collins led a balanced DSU scoring attack with 19 points with five assists. Tierra Floyd added 15 points while Demi Moore scored 12.

College baseball

Hornets earn split: Tyler Cunningham laced a single down the right field line to score pinch runner Arthur Burrell with one out in the seventh inning to give Delaware State a 1-0 walk-off victory over Massachusetts in game two of a doubleheader at Soldier Field.

UMass won the seven-inning opener 6-3.

In the nightcap, the game was scoreless when DSU’s Trey Paige doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Cunningham followed with his hit to give the Hornets their first win of the season (1-4).

Starter Corey Loper threw 6.2 shutout innings, leaving the game after giving up a two-out walk in the top of the seventh. Loper was relieved by Chandler Fitzgerald, who recorded the final out of the inning on a fly ball to collect the win.

Loper allowed six hits while striking out six and walking two.

In the opener, the score was 3-3 when UMass scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Miguel Rivera (Polytech) hit the Hornets’ first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the fence in left, to tie the game at 3-3.

Delaware 4, North Carolina A&T 1: Sophomore Joey Silan was dominant in his second start of the season and senior Jack Goan stayed hot to lift the Blue Hens (1-3) to their first win.

The Blue Hens never trailed, plating two runs in the first inning when Goan singled home Kyle Baker and freshman Aidan Riley singled home sophomore Joseph Carpenter.

Silan retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, including six in a row to open the game in his 7.2 innings. He scattered four hits, with a pair of strikeouts and just one walk while the only run was earned.

Wesley earns a split: Wesley College took a split with Cairn, winning the opener 4-3 before falling in the nightcap, 5-3.

In the opener, the Wolverines (1-2) earned a walk-off win when John Joines doubled home Dustin Sutton. Jacob Meisel went 2-for-3 in the second game.

College softball

Hornets drop two in tourney: Delaware State ended a two-game scoreless streak and senior Jasmine Melgoza had four hits in five at-bats, but the Hornets’ early-season frustrations continued on Saturday.

The Hornets fell to Winthrop 7-1 and Campbell 9-1 in day two of Charlotte’s Green & White Classic.

Wolverines splits two: Wesley split a doubleheader with Washington College, winning 9-0, before losing 9-0.

The Wolverines (3-1) had 11 hits in the first game. Amanda Curry’s leadoff solo homerun in the first inning got Wesley’s bats going.

Dori Loukopoulos allowed only one hit in five shutout innings while striking out five.

College lacrosse

MEN, Delaware 11, Monmouth 2: The Blue Hens bounced back from their first loss of the season with the non-conference win on Saturday.

Goalie Matt DeLuca collected 11 saves and allowed only one goal in 55 minutes. Sophomore Owen Grant led a defensive unit with three caused turnovers and two groundballs and allowed just nine shots in the first half.

Offensively, sophomore Tye Kurtz had five goals and two assists, while both Charlie Kitchen and Michael Robinson had two goals. Sophomore Clay Miller had four points with one goal and three assists.