Local roundup: Smyrna finishes state best 13th at Beast of East wrestling

Smyrna High finished 13th in the team standings — tops among Delaware schools — as the 27th annual Beast of the East wrestling tournament concluded on Sunday at the Carpenter Center.

No Delaware wrestlers made the finals in the two-day event, which brought 128 teams from around the country to Newark.

New Jersey’s Blair Academy won the team title with 239.5 points, beating out second-place Brecksville (175) and third-place Malvern Prep, Pa. (164.5). Smyrna totaled 89.5 points.

Caesar Rodney was second among Delaware schools, placing 45th with 45 points while Sussex Central took 47th with 35 points.

Four Henlopen Conference wrestlers reached the Beast semifinals.

Smyrna’s Gabe Giampietro, the third seed at 106 pounds, posted a 12-5 decision over the No. 11 seed in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 23 Brandon Canno, 5-3, in the semis. Cannon from Wyoming Seminary, Colo. won the bracket title.

CR’s Jackson Dean, the second seed at 145, made the semifinals with an 8-5 decision over the No. 7 seed. But he fell to third-seeded Jagger Condomitti of Northampton, 10-5, in the semis.

At 182 pounds, Smyrna’s sixth-seeded J.T. Davis made the semifinals by knocking off the No. 3 seed, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Davis, though, lost to No. Rylan Rogers of Blair, the second seed, in the semifinals.

In the 285-pound bracket, CR’s Kevin Hudson made it to the semis by pinning the fifth seed in 5:35, But Hudson, the fourth seed, lost to top-seeded Hunter Catka of Sun Valley, 17-4, in the semifinals.

College basketball

MEN, St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware State 62: The Hornets (1-12) couldn’t hold a four-point halftime lead after being out-scored, 49-26, in the second half.

DSU’s John Crosby had his streak of three straight 30-point games snapped although he did still score a team-high 23 points. Crosby, who also had seven rebounds, was 5-for-8 from three-point range.

Ameer Bennett added 14 points for the Hornets. The contest featured seven lead changes and four ties.

DelState, which has lost five games in a row, doesn’t play again until Dec. 30 when it hosts Washington Adventist at 6:30 p.m.

