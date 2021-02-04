Local roundup: Smyrna gets past Dover boys

Smyrna High held off Dover down the stretch to post a 41-38 win over the Senators and remain unbeaten in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Wednesday night.

The Eagles (7-0 North) led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before Dover (4-2) cut that advantage to just 39-38 in the final minute. But the Senators had two possessions to either take the lead or tie the contest and couldn’t score.

Elijah Credle’s driving layup with 38 seconds left helped seal the victory. The win was Smyrna’s first over the Senators since 2018, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series.

The Eagles, who held a 17-16 halftime lead, got 12 points from Olumuyiwa Salako and 10 from Elisha Gregory. Smyrna sank only 5-of-16 foul shots in the game.

The Eagles’ 41 points were their lowest in a victory since at least 2008. Smyrna beat St. Mark’s, 42-39, in 2009.

Dover was paced by Jaheim Harrell with 14 points and Dymear Yelverton with 10.

Sussex Central 44, Caesar Rodney 41: Alton Dennis netted 13 points for the Golden Knights, who limited the Riders to only 14 field goals.

Jaelin Joyner (13), Brycen Williams (12) and Malachi Brinkley (10) led CR.

Seaford 71, Indian River 63: The Blue Jays out-scored the Indians, 22-10, in the second quarter to overcome an early seven-point deficit.

Seaford’s Tyrese Fortune collected 27 points and 18 rebounds with Brent Ricketts and Zion Mifflin adding 16 points apiece.

Gage Spinks netted a game-high 24 points for IR.

Girls’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Central 30: The Riders built a 30-18 lead en route to the North win.

Jada McCullough tallied 16 points for CR (6-1) with Teri Bell adding 15.

Taylor Silkworth had 12 for the Golden Knights.

Polytech 52, Sussex Tech 34: The Panthers netted 15 of the North contest’s first 16 points.

Polytech’s Kalie Hopins (14), Jazmin Kellam (11) and Tasia Smith (11) all scored in double figures.

The Ravens got 10 points from Daniya Dashiell.

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 8: Julia Saleur (9 rebounds, 5 assists) netted 22 points as the Vikings stayed unbeaten with the Henlopen North win on Tuesday.

Lauryn Head (15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals) and Destiny Kusen (14 points, 9 rebounds) also finished in double figures while Ella Rishko added eight points, 13 steals, seven assists and six rebounds.

Wrestling

Polytech 42, Sussex Tech 37: The Panthers improved to 4-3 with the Henlopen North win on Wednesday.

Seaford 43, Indian River 42: The Blue Jays took the Henlopen South win in a match decided by criteria.

Seaford had only three forfeits while IR had four.

College football

Hornets sign three: Delaware State signed three high school football recruits on Wednesday, including Howard High standout receiver Tyair Spencer.

Spencer tallied 77 receptions for more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in his scholastic career.

“Tyair has all the tools to be an outstanding pass catcher at the college level,” said DSU coach Rod Milstead. “He is a hard worker and winner who comes to us from an outstanding high school program. We’re excited to again attract one of the top players in the state to the university and our squad.”

Delaware State has also inked Ethan Capone, a two-way standout (TE/DE) from Toms River, N.J. (Donovan Catholic HS). Capone is expected to compete at tight end for the Hornets.

Darren Cook, a defensive lineman from Washington, D.C. (Friendship Collegiate Academy) has also committed to the Hornets. Cook was credited with 100 tackles, including 17 sacks in three high school seasons.

College basketball

MEN, Delaware State 81, Lancaster Bible 80: The Hornets (1-11) trailed by seven points with less than three minutes to play before rallying for their first win of the season.

DSU scored the winning basket on a driving layup by Pinky Wiley to pull ahead 81-80 with 21 seconds left. Wiley was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw, giving the Division III Chargers a chance to pull out a last-possession win.

On the ensuing Lancaster Bible possession, a shot was blocked by DSU’s Shaft Clark (Caesar Rodney). After the Hornets collected the rebound, Wiley was fouled again but missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Chargers another chance to pull out the late win.

This time, the Hornets forced a Lancaster Bible turnover to seal the victory.

Delaware State’s Myles Carter led all players with 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field.