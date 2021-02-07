Local roundup: Smyrna pins Cape to stay in line for North title

Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh Jamar Wells of Smyrna seconds away from pinning Cape’s Bryan Garcia in the 2nd period of the 132-pound bout.

Smyrna High kept itself in position to capture the Henlopen North title with a 45-27 victory over Cape Henlopen in wrestling on Saturday night.

The Eagles are 4-1 in the North, 4-2 overall and finish their North schedule by hosting Sussex Central next Friday night.

Caesar Rodney, which Smyrna beat in their dual meet, has already finished its North slate at 6-1.

With Saturday’s match starting at 220 pounds, Smyrna quickly jumped out to a 30-6 advantage with pins from Tyler Downward (220), Wyatt Miller (106) and Jamar Wells (132).

Tyler Downward of Smyrna takes Cape’s Alex Taylor to the mat to win the 220-pound match by fall in the 2nd period.

Miller’s fall came in just 43 seconds.

Cape (4-2 North, 5-3 overall) answered with 15 points in a row to close within 30-21.

But the Eagles took the next three matches to close out the victory. A second-period pin from Gavin Porter (182) capped off the run.

The Vikings got pins from Lucas Ruppert (285), Charles Fritchman (152) and Jackson Handlin (195).

Lake Forest 58, Seaford 13: The unbeaten Spartans ran off three straight pins early in the match before improving to 3-0 in the Henlopen South, 5-0 overall.

Lake Forest won seven matches by fall overall, as Tyler Ratledge (120), Andrew Schaen (126), Cael Moyer (132), Cole Dempsey (160), Tyler Kelsall (170), Brogan Thomas (182) and Nathan Schurman (195) also registered pins.

Cole Wiley (138) and Sa`Muary Long (220) both had victories for the Blue Jays.

Milford 64, Polytech 15: The Buccaneers registered nine pins in their 10 individual wins before notching the Henlopen North win.

Trent Grant (132), Ryan Mejia (145) and Rafael Mejia (195) all had pins in under a minute. Also winning by fall for Milford were Emily Thode (106), Trevor Copes (113), Corey Messick (120), Jack Thode (126), Aaron Briscoe (138), Averi Copes (160), Greg Long (182) and Connor Bartlett (220) both had first-period pins for the Panthers.

Sussex Central 75, Sussex Tech 0: Mason Ankrom picked up a pin in 54 seconds in the Golden Knights’ Henlopen North victory.

Also winning by fall for Sussex Central were Austin King (113), Dylan King (120), Tyler Hudson (132), Gabe Cannon (170) and Dereck Wong (220).

Indian River 51, Delmar 22: The Indians raised their record to 2-1 in the South, 6-3 overall with their second win over the Wildcats this season.

Woodbridge 43, Laurel 34: The Blue Raiders evened their record at 3-3 with the Henlopen South win.

Girls’ basketball

Laurel 61, Lake Forest 29: Na’Kayla Smith netted 25 points as the Bulldogs (5-0) stayed undefeated in the Henlopen South.

Carlie Venables added 12 points and Couri Smith had 11 for Laurel, which used a 21-3 second-quarter run to take control of a 9-9 game.

Jalyne Bailey scored a team-high 12 points for the Spartans.

Woodbridge 63, Indian River 17: The Blue Raiders raised their record to 5-1 with the Henlopen South win.

Newark Charter 48, First State Military 22: Kyndall Wyngaard scored a team-high eight points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

Seaford 40, Sussex Academy 37: Bre’Asia Buffalo netted 23 points to pace the Blue Jays to their second straight Henlopen South win on Friday night.

Jada Evans added 14 points for Seaford, which held a 27-20 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Eighth-grader Macy Steinwedel tallied 16 points for the Seahawks.

Smyrna 33, Milford 30: Jayde Rivera tallied 14 points to lead the Eagles to the North win on Friday.

The two teams combined to shoot 70 free throws, making 29 of them.

Boys’ basketball

Cape Henlopen 93, Sussex Tech 62: The Vikings, who were playing their first game since Jan. 26, improved to 2-4 with the Henlopen North win.

Indian River 64, Odyssey Charter 18: Ja’siah Rounds tallied 17 points as the Indians improved to 2-5.

Brendon Bradford, Willem Lambertson and Gage Spinks added 10 points apiece.

Delaware Military 70, First State Military 31: The Bulldogs dropped a Diamond State Conference decision to the Seahawks.