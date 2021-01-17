Local roundup: Smyrna wrestlers collect 11 pins in opening win

Smyrna’s Wyatt Miller scores a takedown against Drew Carney of Polytech in the 106-pound match. Miller won by fall in the first period. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Smyrna High collected 11 pins en route to a 72-8 victory over Polytech in Henlopen North wrestling on Saturday afternoon.

The dual meet was the first of the season for the Eagles while the Panthers are 1-2 overall.

Wyatt Miller (106 pounds), Gabe Giampietro (113), Curtis Crossan (120), Jake Wagner (126), Jamar Wells (132), Garrett Hudson (138), Jesse Dixon (145), Brandon West (152), Shayne Wilson (160), Joseph Natarcola (170) and Tyler Downward (195) all won by fall for Smyrna.

Connor Bartlett (220) won by tech fall for the Panthers with Greg Long (182) winning by decision.

Cape Henlopen 41, Milford 23: The Vikings won seven of eight matches between 138 and 285 pounds to earn their second Henlopen North win of the day.

Alex Taylor (182) and Jackson Handlin (195) registered back-to-back first-period pins to spark Cape Henlopen.

The Buccaneers got pins from Jack Thode (126r) and Trenton Grant (132).

Caesar Rodney 54, Sussex Tech 3: The Riders won six matches by pin in the Henlopen North win.

Nathaniel Atchley (132), William Bush (138) and Brock Conner (182) all won by first-period fall for CR.

The Riders’ other pins came from Dylan Bennett (120), Dane Wilson (160) and Kevin Hudson.

Parker Selzer (152) won by decision for the Ravens.

Lake Forest 67, Delmar 9: Cullen Parsell (195) posted a pin in 1:28 for the fastest fall of the Henlopen South victory for the Spartans.

Lake Forest also got pins from Tyler Ratledge (120), Cael Moyer (132), Brogan Thomas (170) and Travis Wyatt (220).

Trent Kemp (145) won by decision for the Wildcats.

Cape Henlopen 78, Dover 3: Jackson Handlin (220) capped off the Henlopen North win with a pin in 1:16 for the Vikings. Cape won 12 other matches by forfeit.

Qualeek Bumbrey (285) opened the match by winning a 7-3 decision for the Senators.

Indian River 45, Wilmington Charter 35: The Indians picked up a non-conference win over the Force on Saturday.

Boys’ basketball

Sussex Central 58, Milford 57: Trent Fonville’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave the Golden Knights the dramatic Henlopen North win on Friday night.

The Buccaneers took a 57-55 lead on a pair of free throws with three seconds left. But Central got the ball upcourt to Fonville, who hit the game-winning shot.

William Boyle (17 points), Michael Elliott (12) and Dontae Spencer (11) all scored in double figures for the Knights.

Central sank 10 three-pointers in the contest.

Milford was led by 15 points from Jordan Norman and 14 from Andrew Kravitz.

College basketball

WOMEN, Delaware 76, Hofstra 55: Junior guard Jasmine Dickey poured in a career-high 37 points as the Blue Hens (8-1 overall) improved to 5-0 in the CAA.

Dickey hit 15 of 26 shots from the floor, including 3-for-6 shooting from three-point range. That matched her career total for threes entering the game.

Dickey’s 37 points tied for the 10th highest total in UD history. She also grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season and 21st of her career.

Senior forward Lizzie O’Leary tied her career high with 14 points, knocking down all eight of her free throw attempts, also a career high.

Delaware opened the game on a 13-2 run and held a 36-24 halftime lead behind 22 first-half points from Dickey. Hofstra cut the Blue Hens lead to just three in the third quarter, but Delaware outscored the Pride 30-14 in the fourth.

Morgan State 49, Delaware State 48: The Hornets (1-2 MEAC, 2-5 overall) had a couple of chances to win the game at the end, but their shot attempts fell short as time expired.

DelState trailed 47-40 with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter — its largest deficit of the game — before almost pulling off the comeback.

The Hornets led by as many as 11 points in the first half. They got a career-high 12 points and seven rebounds from Zoe Holmes.

MEN, Norfolk State 87, Delaware State 76: The Hornets dropped to 0-8 with the MEAC loss on Saturday at Memorial Hall.

Myles Carter netted 20 points for DelState (0-3 MEAC), which was playing its first game since Jan. 5. Zach Kent (15) and Pinky Wiley (14) also scored in double figures as the Hornets’ top three scorers were a combined 9-for-18 from three-point range.

The Hornets trailed 20-13 midway through the first half, but rallied to take an eight-point lead later in the half. Dominik Fragala capped off a 17-3 DSU run with a three-pointer to give the Hornets a 30-22 lead with 4:59 remaining before intermission.

Delaware State drilled five three-pointers during the spurt, three by Wiley and two for Fragala.

Norfolk State answered by outscoring the Hornets 16-3 during the remainder of the half to hold a 38-33 lead at the break.

Delaware State pulled to within two points, 61-59, on a three-pointer by Carter with 8:16 left. The Spartans answered with a 13-6 run over the three-and-a-half minutes to stretch their lead to 74-65.

The Hornets closed to within 76-71 after a basket by Wiley with 3:36 left, but got no closer the rest of the way.

The Hornets host the Spartans (2-1 MEAC, 7-4 overall) again today at 5 p.m. Norfolk State has won seven straight in the series.