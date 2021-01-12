Local Roundup: Smyrna’s Knight leaving UD football team

Just a few days ago, the Delaware football team had three former Smyrna High standouts ready to make a big impact for the Blue Hens.

Suddenly, now it has just one.

Running back Will Knight announced on social media Sunday evening that he plans to transfer from Delaware after a season and a half with the Hens.

Knight joins freshman linebacker Debo Williams, who announced a couple days ago that he’s transferring to South Carolina. Delaware still has junior quarterback Nolan Henderson, a Smyrna grad who is expected to be the Hens’ starter this spring.

“I would like to take this time to thank the University of Delaware for the opportunities given,” Knight posted on Twitter. “With that being said, I am transferring from the University of Delaware.”

This will be the second time in three years that Knight has transferred.

Knight originally verbally committed to Delaware out of high school only to sign with Old Dominion instead. He played in four games for the Monarchs as a true freshman so the season didn’t count against his eligibility.

But Knight then transferred to Delaware, making an immediate impact for the Hens in the 2019 season. He was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 919 yard and scoring seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 275 yards and another TD.

Named a freshman All-American by HERO Sports, Knight was only the second Blue Hen to run for over 900 yards as a freshman.

College basketball

UD women sweep awards: After Delaware women’s basketball team swept a pair of Colonial Athletic Association series this past week, junior guard Jasmine Dickey was named the CAA Player of the Week and freshman guard Tyi Skinner was named the CAA Rookie of the Week.

Dickey averaged 20 points and eight rebounds across four games. She leads the team, is second in the conference, and ranks 13th in Division I with 23.1 points per game this season.

Skinner posted 7.5 points and 2.5 assists per game in the same stretch, highlighted by a team-high 16 points in Monday’s 86-59 win at Northeastern.

Boys’ basketball

Caravel 78, Delmarva Christian 70: The Buccaneers built an eight-point halftime lead before downing the Royals in their season opener on Monday evening.

Jaden Rogers netted 26 points, with four three-pointers, to pace Caravel.

Jayson Handy (17), Gabe Herling (13) and DaMir Camper (10) also finished in double figures for Delmarva Christian, who sank seven three-pointers.

Girls’ basketball

Conrad 85, First State Military 13: Paige Holowka tallied six points for the Bulldogs in their season-opening, Diamond State Conference loss on Monday.