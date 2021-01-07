Local roundup: Smyrna’s Williams leaves UD for South Carolina

NEWARK — Debo Williams’ promising football career at the University of Delaware has ended before it really even started.

The former Smyrna High All-State linebacker announced on social media on Thursday that he’s transferring to FBS Division I South Carolina.

Williams did practice with the Blue Hens last fall after the season was postponed until the spring.

“First and foremost I want to thank the University of Delaware for the opportunity they have given me,” he posted on Twitter. “I’m nothing but grateful.

“However things have shifted in my life and with much prayer and God’s guidance I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina.”

“God told me to follow my dreams so I’m on my way,” Williams also posted on his Twitter page, which now features a photo of him in a South Carolina jersey with the number zero.

The Gamecocks hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer as their head coach in early December.

The state Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Williams recorded 153 tackles as a senior at Smyrna. He posted almost 500 career tackles and earned All-State honors three times.

“He was one of those guys who seldom looks bad on a football field,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said when the Blue Hens signed Williams. “When you watch his game film — and not just his highlights — you see him do all those things that I think you need to see a guy do.”

College basketball

DSU games postponed: The Delaware State men’s basketball team’s scheduled two-game MEAC series at Howard this weekend has been called off due to coronavirus safety protocols.

The Hornets and Bison were scheduled the play at Howard’s Burr Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday. There’s no word on when the games will be rescheduled.

The DelState women’s team has added a non-conference game at Drexel on Saturday. The contest is slated to start at 2 p.m.