Local roundup: St. Mark’s rallies to defeat Panthers 35-30 in boys hoops

Polytech’s Kade Seip shoots against St. Mark’s Jude Schnatterer in the second quarter at Polytech. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

St. Mark’s High out-scored Polytech by 10 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Panthers, 35-30, in non-conference boys’ basketball on Wednesday night.

The Panthers, who finish the season at 5-15, took a 27-22 lead after three quarters in the low-scoring contest. The Spartans out-scored Polytech 10-3 from the foul line.

Christian Cote and Kade Seip netted six points apiece for the Panthers.

Sussex Central 67, St. Thomas More 25: The Golden Knights built a 31-11 halftime advantage before posting the victory.

Kole Manuszak tallied nine points, with a pair of three-pointers, for the Ravens, who finish the season 1-18.

Girls’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 63, Del. Military 49: The Riders out-scored the Seahawks, 17-4, in the second quarter to take control.

CR has won eight games in a row to finish the regular season with a record of 15-5.

Jada McCullough (18), Teri Bell (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Haley Hansen (12) all finished in double figures for the Riders.

Delmarva Christian 72, Salisbury School, Md. 14: The Royals started the game on a 22-2 run before registering the ESIAC semifinal win.

Delmarva Christian (20-1) will host the league title game on Friday at 5 p.m.

Grace Fetterman, who hit five three-pointers, finished with a game-high 15 points while Savannah Stewart added 12.

Christiana 61, Smyrna 59: The Vikings out-scored the Eagles, 22-14, in the fourth quarter to rally for the win on Tuesday night.

Freshman Jayde Rivera netted 16 points with five three-pointers for Smyrna, which finishes the season at 3-17.

College basketball

MEN, Wesley 87, Cabrini 77: The Wolverines posted the Atlantic East Conference victory to put themselves in position to win the league’s regular-season title.

The first-place Wolverines (10-1 AEC, 16-8 overall) close the regular season with a 3 p.m. game at second-place Gwynedd-Mercy (9-2 AEC, 18-6 overall) on Saturday. Wesley won the first meeting between the two.

The Wolverines will host a semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s game, Brian Cameron (21 points), Brye Hopkins (17), Greg Bloodsworth (15) and Terrence Braxton (14) all scored in double figures as Wesley avenged its only conference loss of the season. Braxton had 14 rebounds with Cameron adding 10.

The Wolverines sank 31-of-38 free throws compared to 14-of-23 foul-shooting for Cabrini.

Wesley led 42-36 at halftime after converting a three-point play in the final second of the half. The Wolverines went up by as many as 13 in the second half.

WOMEN, Cabrini 87, Wesley 49: The Wolverines dropped to 0-11 in the AEC, 6-17 overall with the loss in their home finale.

College lacrosse

WOMEN, George Mason 11, Delaware 8: Sydney Rausa posted her 15th career hat trick in the Blue Hens’ non-conference loss.

Delaware (0-2) bookended its goals by scoring three of the first five of the game and then closing with four unanswered, including two in the final minute.

Rausa led the Hens with three goals while Kendra Schweizer recorded her first career goal before finishing with two. Julia Dambly collected a team-best six draw controls while Kate Brewster registered three ground balls and six saves.

American 18, Delaware State 3: American scored the first 15 goals en route to the win.

Freshman Gwenna Gentle had two of the three Delaware State goals on two shots to give her six goals in the Hornets’ three games this season. Emily McGill also scored her second of the season for the Hornets (0-3).