Local roundup: Sussex Academy shuts out Caravel 3-0 in soccer

Sussex Academy netted a pair of second-half goals to finish off a 3-0 victory over Caravel in boys’ soccer on Tuesday evening at DE Turf.

Michael Daniello (1 assist), Ryan Burke and Adison Browne all scored for the Seahawks, who out-shot the Buccaneers, 16-15.

Goalie Cole White made 15 saves as Sussex Academy (3-2-1) won its third game in a row.

Smyrna 1, Dover 0: The Eagles netted the game’s only goal in the second half to pick up the Henlopen North win on Tuesday night.

Smyrna (4-2-1) now owns a four-game unbeaten streak.

Volleyball

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Riders earned the Henlopen North victory by scores of 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 on Tuesday.

CR (5-2) has won two matches in a row.

Nataleigh Hunter and Alexandra Johnson had four kills apiece for the Ravens with Abigail Guy adding nine assists.

Basketball

Nelson joins Blue Coats: The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced Wednesday that Jameer Nelson has joined the team as assistant general manager.

The 14-year NBA veteran and former All-Star will provide expertise to the 76ers’ scouting efforts, while assisting Blue Coats General Manager Matt Lilly in overseeing all aspects of basketball operations.

Nelson was selected No. 20 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft and played in 878 career games with six teams, while holding career averages of 11.3 points and 5.1 assists. As an All-Star during the 2008-09 campaign, Nelson helped lead Orlando to the franchise’s second-ever NBA Finals appearance.

His 3,501 career assists are the most in Magic franchise history, while he ranks second all-time in career games played (651), third in three-pointers made (874), and fifth in both points (8,184) and steals (619).

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Nelson. “I am energized by the chance to help shape this organization’s future. I want to thank the 76ers and Blue Coats for the opportunity, and I look forward to using what I learned during my playing career to identify and elevate talent within our program.”