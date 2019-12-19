Local roundup: Sussex Central defeats Caesar Rodney 40-26 in North wrestling

Sussex Central High won eight of the 14 individual matches in posting a 40-26 victory over Caesar Rodney in their Henlopen North wrestling showdown on Wednesday night.

The Golden Knight (2-0 North, 2-0 overall) had lost their last two regular-season matchups with the Riders (1-1 North, 1-1 overall).

Central was leading only 30-26 before getting a pin in 3:12 from Mason Ankrom (126 pounds) and an 11-0 major decision from Tyler Hudson (132) to finish the match. The Knights also got pins from Samuel Jones (182), Hiram Lasher (220) and Dylan King (113).

CR, which led 14-6 after four bouts, got pins from Jackson Dean (160) and Cameron Cataldi (103).

Sussex Tech 46, Lake Forest 25: The Ravens won nine of the 11 matches between 126 and 285 pounds to take control of the match.

David DiCampli (182) had a 27-second pin before Seth Layfield (285) posted a 53-second fall for Sussex Tech.

Also winning by fall for the Ravens were Mason Rolph (126), Chase Flood (138), Parker Selzer (152) and Joseph Kane (160).

The Spartans got a 19-second pin from Ibrahim Statts (170). Tyler Ratledge (106) also had a pin for Lake Forest.

Smyrna 43, Caravel 21: The Eagles improved to 3-0 with the non-conference victory on Wednesday.

Cape Henlopen 61, Wilm. Charter 9: Charles Fritchman (126) won by fall in 46 seconds for the quickest of the Vikings’ five pins in the victory.

Also winning by fall for Cape Henlopen were Juan Lares (160), Luke Bender (138) and Michael Frederick (145).

Indian River 54, Dover 21: The Indians won seven matches by forfeit to score 42 points in the non-conference victory.

IR also got pins from Ian Shaubach (126) and Cole Windish (160).

Winning by fall for the Senators were Gabe Evans (170) and Sam Arkwuoille Jr. (195).

Seaford 48, Arcadia, Va. 30: The Blue Jays registered four pins in the non-conference win.

Seaford’s pins came from Carlos Roman-Munoz (106), Tashawn Brooks (152), Taion Jenkins (220) and Karltay Bennefield (285).

Boys’ basketball

Polytech 69, Red Lion Christian 55: The Panthers out-scored the Lions, 25-10, in the third quarter before picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday night.

Chris Cote netted 23 points for Polytech (1-3) with Xavier Brewington (14) and Nicholas Alfaro (10) also scoring in double figures.

Milford 56, Lake Forest 54: The Buccaneers out-scored the Spartans, 56-54, in the fourth quarter to pull out the win on Tuesday night.

Jarvis Jarvis had 13 points with Jaedon Wright adding 12 for Milford in a contest that was tied both at halftime and after the third quarter.

Tyrone Tolson tallied 21 points with Jaysem Vazquez adding 16 for the Spartans.

Girls’ basketball

Laurel 56, Salisbury School, Md. 30: Na’Kayla Smith netted 15 of her game-high 31 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs improved to 3-1.

Carlie Venables added 11 points for Laurel, which out-scored Salisbury, 24-8, in the third quarter. Smith sank 15 of the Bulldogs’ 25 field goals.

College basketball

MEN, Jacksonville State 92, Delaware State 80: John Crosby scored more than 30 points for the third-straight game as the Hornets (1-11) dropped the non-conference road game.

Crosby finished with 36 points, giving him 97 points in the last three contests as DelState lost its fourth game in a row. The senior guard was 13-of-24 from the floor, including 5-for-8 from three-point range.

The Hornets trailed by as many as 16 in the first half before the Gamecocks took a 48-39 advantage into halftime. DSU got that lead down to just 58-57 down the stretch before Jacksonville State took control again, going up by as many as 19 points down the stretch.

Ameer Bennett added 15 points for the Hornets while John Stansbury had 13. Crosby also had a team-high nine rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

