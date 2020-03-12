Local roundup: UD spring sports home events to be played without spectators

The University of Delaware Athletic Department announced Wednesday all spring sport home events will be played without spectators permitted due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

UD’s statement also included all home practices are limited to only student-athletes and essential personnel. The football team just opened spring camp on Tuesday.

The Delaware women’s basketball team is participating in the CAA Tournament this week, hosted at Elon University. The Blue Hens’ quarterfinal game tonight at 7:30 p.m. will still be played as scheduled.

UD’s statement also included, “Fans who purchased tickets for an upcoming men’s or women’s lacrosse game with a credit card will be automatically refunded within 3-5 business days. Anyone who has paid with cash or check will be contacted by the Delaware Ticket Office to make arrangements. Please contact the Delaware Ticket Office at (302) 831-2257 or athletics-tix@udel.edu with any questions in regards to the refund of tickets.”

College softball

Wesley splits against Stevenson: The Wolverines fell in game one of a doubleheader against Stevenson 6-4 before winning the nightcap 7-3.

Jessica Anderson (Smyrna High) earned the win in the circle in the second game. Brandi Dalious (Polytech) led the offense with a home run while Bianca Newsom and Karina Cardona each doubled.

Cardona also had a pair of doubles in the first game.

College baseball

St. Mary’s, Md. 10, Wesley 4: Jordan Marucci went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a triple to pace the Wolverines in the loss.

Sam Courtney (Dover), Dustin Sutton, John Joines and Alexander Weber provided the RBI for Wesley.

College lacrosse

WOMEN, Campbell 17, Delaware State: 9: The Hornets posted their second-highest scoring output of the season, but it was not enough against the Camels.

Gwenna Gentle had three goals and an assist to top the scoresheet for Delaware State (1-5). Nina Dillard added two goals for the Hornets.

Manhattanville 19, Wesley 8: Lindsey Lurz and Kassie Dieter led the Wolverines netting three goals each in the defeat.

Margaret Johnson won six draw controls while grabbing five ground balls. Kaila Hindt found five ground balls of her own.

MEN, Albright 19, Wesley 1: Wesley’s lone goal of the game was from Derek Hallock thanks to Adam Tewey’s assist in the first with six minutes left.

Ryan Gillman grabbed 11 groundballs followed by Tewey who grabbed eight. Nick Bruhn led the team with six caused turnovers.