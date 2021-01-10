Local roundup: UD women make it four in a row

NEWARK — Delaware built an 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter before picking up a 77-64 win over William & Mary in CAA women’s basketball at the Carpenter Center on Sunday afternoon.

Jasmine Dickey netted a game-high 28 points as the Blue Hens improved to 7-1 with the win on Sunday. Delaware sports information/Ryan Griffith

At 7-1 overall, the Blue Hens are off to their best eight-game start since 2011-12, and their 4-0 record in CAA play has them atop the league standings. Delaware has won four games in a row.

The Tribe fell to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in conference games.

Delaware shot just 37.9 percent (22-for-58) from the floor, but made up for it by sinking 31-of-44 free throws. It was the third-highest single-game total in program history and the most since 1997.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey, who scored a team-high 28 points, made 16 of her 20 attempts foul shots, a career high and one shy of the program record shared by Elena Delle Donne and Marian Moorer.

Defensively, the Blue Hens limited the Tribe to just a 32.7-percent field goal percentage, the second straight game keeping them under 40 percent.

Junior forward Ty Battle filled the stat sheet for her sixth straight double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Battle now has seven double-doubles on the year, the most in the CAA and tied for the second most in Division I.

Senior forward Lizzie O’Leary joined Dickey and Battle in double figures, scoring 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Sydney Wagner led William & Mary with a game-high 31 points, shooting 7-of-14 from three-point range.

Delaware led by as many as 18 in the third quarter after an 11-0 run in the middle of the period. Neither team made a field goal in the final 4:51 of a physical game, but the Hens made 10-of-15 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

UD men’s game postponed: The Delaware men’s game scheduled for Sunday afternoon at William & Mary was postponed because the Blue Hens didn’t have enough healthy players available.

Delaware was down to only five available players after Andrew Carr and Ryan Allen were injured in the Hens’ 67-62 loss to the Tribe on Saturday. They joined Kevin Anderson and Aleks Novakovich, were already sidelined, along with two other players who were injured in pre-season.

Delaware is scheduled to host Hofstra in a pair of games next weekend.