Local roundup: Unbeaten CR shuts out Polytech 39-0

Caesar Rodney’s Charles Keeler forces a fumble against Polytech’s Darnell Jackson in the first quarter at CR. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

With the way things are going for Caesar Rodney High’s football team this fall, the Riders have some big games ahead of them.

But first the Riders had to take care of business against Polytech.

CR did just that, remaining unbeaten with a 39-0 Henlopen Nrth victory over the Panthers on Friday night.

At 3-0 in the North, 4-0 overall, Caesar Rodney continued the program’s best start since the 2008 Riders won their first eight games on their way to capturing the Division I state crown. It was also CR’s third-straight win over Polytech since losing to the Panthers for the first time in 2017.

Polytech (0-3) lost its 11th game in a row.

Caesar Rodney quarterback Tremor Woodlin rushes for 34 yards as Polytech’s Darnell Jackson comes in for a tackle in the first quarter at CR.

“We talked a lot about going 1-0 this week,” said Riders’ coach Dan Candeloro. “It didn’t work out too good for us (against Polytech) three years ago. We can’t look down on anybody. We’ve got to play hard every week.”

Senior quarterback Tremere Woodlin ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another for CR, which led 32-0 at halftime.

The Riders will try to end a two-game losing streak against Dover when it hosts the Senators next Friday night. The rivalry game is being played early this year because of the delayed, condensed Henlopen Conference schedule.

Caesar Rodney’s defense wraps up Polytech’s Darnell Jackson in the first quarter at CR.

“They’re not overconfident,” Candeloro said about his players. “It’s just been really neat to see this team bond.”

Woodbridge 36, Indian River 3: The Blue Raiders fell behind 3-0 early before improving to 2-0 in the Henlopen South contest.

Jaden Bacon scored three touchdowns for Woodbridge, which was playing its second game in five days.

Delmar 20, Milford 13: The Wildcats led 7-6 at halftime before downing the Buccaneers to improve to 2-1 overall.

Caravel 20, Laurel 14: The Buccaneers (2-2) handed the Bulldogs (3-1) their first loss of the season in the non-conference contest.

Field hockey

Delmar 5, Polytech 0: The Wildcats remained undefeated and haven’t allowed a goal this season after Friday’s win.

Maci Bradford scored twice for Delmar, which led only 1-0 at halftime. The Wildcats finished with advantages of 21-2 in shots and 20-2 in corners.

Raegan Thomas made 12 saves for the Panthers.

Smyrna 2, Sussex Academy 2: The two Henlopen Conference teams played to a tie on Thursday.

Boys’ soccer

Polytech 4, Dover 0: Dermot Williamson netted three first-half goals as the Panthers posted the Henlopen North victory.

Wyatt Simmons added a second-half goal for Polytech, which held edges of 15-5 in shots and 6-2 in corner kicks.

Volleyball

Sussex Academy 3, Milford 1: The Seahawks posted the win by scores of 25-23, 25-19, 25-25, 25-21.

Adrianne Boladas collected six kills, nine aces and 12 digs for Sussex Academy Danica Duncan adding nine kills and an ace.

Sussex Central 3, Woodbridge 0: The Golden Knights registered the 25-6, 25-6, 25-15 win behind 12 aces and two kills from Ja’Marah Hopkins.

Polytech 3, Delmar 0: The Panthers won the match, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21, on Thursday.

Polytech improved to 3-5 after its third win in its last five matches. Jennifer Rivera had a team-high seven kills, Madison Mitchell had six kills and three aces and Kimberly Seeney added 20 assists and 10 digs.

Milford 3, Seaford 1: The Buccaneers downed the Blue Jays, 25-5, 25-13, 23-25, 25-8 on Thursday.

College basketball

DSU women sign nine: Caesar Rodney High senior guard Jada McCullough was among nine players signed by the Delaware State women’s basketball program, the school announced on Friday.

The Hornets also signed Ja’ Nylah Whittlesey, a 6-foot-4 center from Conrad.

The other incoming recruits are: Joy Watkins (5-5, point guard, Las Vegas, NV.); Unique Miller (6-2, forward, Atlanta, Ga.); Sianny Sanchez-Oliver (5-4, point guard, Powdered Springs, Ga.); Elayna Whitley (6-0, forward, Leesburg, Va.); Breazia Robinson, (6-4, forward, Cleveland, Ohio); Correyian Wright (5-10, Wing, Crewe, Va.); and Amiaya Morgan (5-10, wing, Sicklerville, N.J.).

College softball

DSU signs star pitcher: Delaware State softball coach Jeff Franquet announced the signing of three high school players, including a pitcher he thinks will have a big impact on the program.

Pitcher Makayla Veneziale (Berlin, N.J.) is listed among the top 25 players in New Jersey, She is a two-time All-South Jersey and all-conference pitcher at St. Joe’s Academy.

“Makayla is one of the best high school pitchers this side of Mississippi,” said Franquet. “Any time we can sign a pitcher of her ability, it immediately puts us in contention to win titles. She has the skill and demeanor on the mound to challenge every pitching record at DSU. She is a legit 67-69 mile per hour thrower with a great rise ball. We project her to have a wonderful career for us.

“She is the type of pitcher we can give her the ball, and have confidence we have a chance to win every game.”

Also signing with DelSstate is McKenzie Melvin (Williamstown, N.J.), a two-time All-State and all-conference standout, in addition to earning New Jersey Top 20 recognition.

Outfielder Dallas Speicher-Ramirez (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) competed in the USSSA Select Games, was a member of the third-place team in the USSSA Nationals, and was Most Valuable Player in the Youth All-America Games.