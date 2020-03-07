Local roundup: Wesley falls to Randolph-Macon 81-69 in D-III tournament

Brian Cameron netted 34 points to become Wesley College’s all-time leading scorer but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines fell to Randolph-Macon, 81-69, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament on Friday night.

The Wolverines (18-10), who were making the program’s first NCAA tourney appearance since 2014, fell behind 37-27 against the fourth-ranked Yellow Jackets (27-2). Wesley never got Randolph-Macon’s advantage under nine points in the second half.

Cameron finishes his career with 2,399 points. That breaks the school record of 2,394 points set by Sussex Tech High grad Rashawn Johnson in 2005-09.

In Friday’s game, Cameron tallied 28 points in the second half alone as he went 7-for-13 from the field — including 3-for-5 from three-point range — as well as going 11-of-11 from the foul line in the final 20 minutes. He also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Fellow senior Derick Charles scored 17 points and was the only other Wolverine in double figures.

Buzz Anthony netted 21 points to pace the Hornets, who led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

College football

DSU to open vs. Albany: Six homes games, including visits by defending MEAC champion North Carolina A&T and three other conference foes, highlight the 2020 Delaware State football schedule released on Friday.

The Hornets’ home schedule also includes contests against first-time opponent and 2019 FCS playoff participant Albany and Division II St. Augustine’s (N.C.) of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a former Delaware State rival.

DelState’s 2020 schedule: SEPTEMBER: 5-Albany; 12-At South Carolina State; 19-St. Augustine’s; 26-North Carolina A&T; OCTOBER: 10-Morgan State; 17-At Howard; 24-North Carolina Central; 31-Florida A&M; NOVEMBER: 7-At Bethune-Cookman; 14-At Norfolk State; 21-At Delaware.

College softball

Delaware 7, St. Peter’s 2: A big third inning rally put the Blue Hens in front for good and Delaware went on to defeat Saint Peter’s on the first day of the Pirate Invitational.

Maddi Marsh improved to 5-1 on the year after allowing one run on three hits in five innings of relief, after Sarah Piening was charged with one run in the opening two frames.

DSU drops two: Delaware State began play at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic atr Texas Tech with losses to Marist and host Texas Tech.

The Hornets lost their opener 8-1 to Marist, while falling to second Texas Tech in the second contest. Hannah Crumblish was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Hornets in the first game.

Girls’ basketball

Archmere 52, Woodbridge 43: The ninth-seeded Auks battled back to knock off the No. 8 Blue Raiders in Friday’s secnd round of the DIAA state tournament.

Archmere (16-6) will face top-seeded Conrad in Monday’s quarterfinals. Woodbridge, which won the program’s first Henlopen Conference title this season, finishes at 17-5.

Padua 67, Polytech 45: Michelle Kozicki poured in 42 points as the sixth-seeded Pandas ousted the No. 11 Panthers.

Padua (14-6) moves on to face third-seeded Sanford in Monday’s quarterfinals with Polytech finishing the season at 14-8.

Conrad 70, Dover 26: The top-seeded Red Wolves out-scored the No. 17 Senators, 25-4, in the first quarter to take control from the start.

Conrad (17-4) faces No. 9 Archmere in the state quarterfinals on Monday while Dover finishes up at 13-9.

Caravel 59. Delmarva Christian 28: The 20th-seeded Buccaneers upended the No. 4 Royals on Friday.

Caravel (11-11) moves on to a quarterfinal date with No. 5 St, Elizabeth with Delmarva Christian finishing the year at 21-2.

St. Elizabeth 92, Lake Forest 15: The fifth-seeded Vikings were too much for the No. 12 Spartans on Friday.

St. Elizabeth (15-5) will take on Caravel on Monday while Lake Forest ends the season at 16-6.