Local Roundup: Wesley softball team starts season with win

The Wesley College softball team opened the season with a 9-0, 5-2 sweep of Keystone in a nonconference doubleheader on Sunday.

The Wolverines started off with three runs in the first inning of the first game, including two on a triple from Brandi Dalious (Polytech). Wesley added five runs in the second.

Winning pitcher Dori Loukopoulos allowed just one hit in four innings with five strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Dalious again gave the Wolverines the lead for good with a three-run homer in the first.

Winning pitcher Jessica Anderson (Smyrna) went the distance, throwing a six-hitter while striking out 13.

Delaware 5, Cleveland State 3: Brittney Mendoza and Halle Kisamore each belted home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Blue Hens in the final game of the Incarnate Word Cardinal Invitational.

Delaware, which won all five games at the tournament, is now 9-1, the best start since the program’s inaugural season in 1976.

Delaware trailed the Vikings 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Mendoza quickly tied the game by leading off with a homer to left-center. One out later, Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest) doubled to right, before Kisamore drilled a walkoff homer down the – line to set off the Blue Hen celebration.

Sarah Piening earned the victory after firing 1.1 frames of scoreless relief while Glanden and Sarah Bessel each finished 2-for-3.

Women’s basketball

Drexel 52, Delaware 32: The Blue Hens tied the school record for fewest points in a game as the Dragons snapped Delaware’s three-game winning streak.

Drexel’s 52 points were the second-fewest for a Blue Hen opponent this season. The Dragons (11-1 CAA, 18-6 overall) led only 19-11 at halftime before beating Delaware (5-7 CAA, 9-14 overall) for the 11th straight time.

Sophomore Jasmine Dickey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her league leading 11th double-double of the season.

College baseball

Florida Atlantic 8, Delaware 2: The Owls completed a three-game sweep in a rain-shortened five-inning game.

The Blue Hens tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the second inning before FAU scored the game’s final six runs.

Elon 8, Delaware State 0: Hornet freshman pitcher Dylan Byler was cruising for five innings before the Phoenix erupted for seven runs in the sixth to complete a three-game sweep.

Prior to the sixth, Byler held the Phoenix to just two hits and retired the side in order in the first and fifth innings. Byler faced 24 batters in 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and four runs, striking out one and walking two.

Delaware State did not get its first of four hits in the game until Miguel Rivera (Polytech) singled with two outs in the fourth. The Hornets had just the one hit until Alex Vasquez singled to lead off the eighth.

Tripp Kimmell (Milford) and Trey Paige also had hits.

Boys’ basketball

Salesianum 59, Sussex Tech 57: The Sals outscored the Ravens by five points in the second half to rally for the nonconference win Saturday night.

Kevin Custis netted 26 points, sinking six of the Ravens’ 10 three-pointers. Skylar Johnson added 14 points for Sussex Tech, which outscored Sallies 13-3 from the foul line.

The Ravens finish the regular season with a record of 12-8 after winning 10 of their last 15 games.