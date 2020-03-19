Local roundup: Wesley’s Cameron makes All-Regional team

Wesley College basketball player Brian Cameron has added another honor to his impressive collection.

The Wolverines’ senior guard was named to the D3hoops All-Atlantic Region first team earlier this week.

Cameron broke his own school record for points in a season with 815 this winter. He finished third nationally in Division III at 29.1 points per game.

The Delaware Military grad also broke Wesley’s career scoring record with 2,399 points. Cameron also set a school mark with 545 career free throws made.

College athletics

AEC officially ends spring season: The Atlantic East Conference, which includes Wesley College, officially canceled the rest of the spring season this week due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCAA had already called off all its national championships for the spring. The NCAA had already ruled that this spring season will not count against college student-athletes’ eligibility.

“I know how hard it is when you no longer have the opportunity to compete with your teammates and play the sport you love, and have competed in since you were kids,” Wesley president Robert Clark said in a statement. “The sadness I feel for our seniors is deep, and is only mitigated by the extreme pride I feel for each and every one of you in the way you have represented Wolverine Nation, and made those all around you better through your example and leadership.”

E-mail set up for DSU athletes: Delaware State University has set up an email address for the school’s student-athletes to ask questions regarding DSU’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Questions can be submitted to DSUAthletics@desu.edu. Only questions pertaining to Hornet athletics will be addressed.

DSU remains closed to the public and all athletics competitions, practices and other related events have been suspended until at least the end of the spring semester.

College lacrosse

Wesley’s Bruhn, Calderelli honored: Senior defender/LSM Nick Bruhn earned Atlantic East Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

He caused six turnovers and grabbed two ground balls against Albright last week. Bruhn finished with a total of 16 caused turnovers and 21 ground balls this season.

Bruhn also leads the conference in caused turnovers per game (4.0).

Also for the Wolverines, Emily Caldarelli was named to the AEC honor roll in women’s lacrosse. She caused four turnovers and grabbed four ground balls this past week in a game against Manhattanville.

Caldarelli currently led the conference in caused turnovers per game (4.4).

College softball

Wolverines’ Dalious, Anderson honored: Wesley College softball players Brandi Dalious and Jessica Anderson were both named to the weekly honor roll in the Atlantic East Conference.

Dalious, a senior first baseman from Polytech High, hit a three-run homerun and drove in four runs against Stevenson last week.

A freshman from Smyrna High, Anderson pitched six innings against Stevenson to earn her fifth win of the season.

Milford’s Parsley named Rowan coach: Milford native Nate Parsley has been named the first full-time softball assistant coach at Rowan University.

Parsley was the head men’s and women’s swimming coach and director of aquatics at Arcadia University from 2017-20 and the assistant softball coach at Radford University in 2016-17). He was an assistant softball coach at Rowan from 2009-2016.

Parsley was the pitching/catching specialist on the Radford staff and worked with Big South All-Conference pitcher Abby Morrow. He developed a program for pitchers to increase velocity, location and movement.

College baseball

Hens’ Loynd among top freshman: Delaware’s Joey Loynd was rated No. 7 as D1 Baseball announced the top 50 college freshman hitters in the country according to analytics.

Loynd had the highest plate discipline rating according to the 17-year-old site. He hit .342 in 13 games while slugging .605 to lead the Blue Hens.

In what became the season finale, Loynd was 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs.

Peyton Graham of Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 in the nation at 88.7 with Loynd scoring less than two points behind at 86.8.

Local athletics

Afro-American Hall banquet rescheduled: The Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet, slated for Dover’s Modern Maturity Center, has been rescheduled for later in the year.

The event will now be held on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. Go to www.daashof.org for more information.