Local roundup: Wolverines fall to Cabrini 103-99 in AEC men’s basketball

Wesley College squandered a nine-point halftime lead, falling to Cabrini, 103-99, in Atlantic East Conference men’s basketball on Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wolverines (4-1 AEC, 10-8 overall), who lost their first game since Dec. 29.

Senior Brian Cameron netted 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists with Greg Bloodsworth (Smyrna) and Mychal Stefanides both adding 22 apiece for Wesley.

Cabrini (1-4 AEC, 4-13 overall), which finished the game on a 10-6 run, got 42 points from Keith Blassingale, who was 7-of-12 from three-point range.

WOMEN, Cabrini 98, Wesley 43: The Wolverines dropped their fifth game in a row in the AEC matchup.

Cabrini (5-0 AEC, 13-5 overall) tallied the game’s first 17 points, opening up a 25-4 lead after the first quarter.

Lekeshia Brown-Myrick led Wesley (0-5 AEC, 5-11 overall) with 13 points and five rebounds. Angelique Gathers put up nine points.

College track & field

Wesley’s Sloboh takes second: Wesley College’s Evelina Sloboh opened up season at the George Mason Patriot Games by placing second in the 60-meter dash in 7.83 seconds on Saturday.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 57, William Penn 53: Grace Fetterman netted 25 points as the Royals won in overtime.

Sierra Troyer added 14 points, going 8-for-8 from the foul line, for Delmarva Christian (11-1). The Royals out-scored the Colonials, 9-5, in OT to pick up their third win in a row.

Sussex Central 40, Appoquinimink 37: The Golden Knights (9-4) built an 18-14 halftime lead before topping thee Jaguars.

Boys’ basketball

William Penn 71, Delmarva Christian 37: The Royals trailed only 21-17 after the first quarter before the Colonials pulled away.

Christopher Vonhof tallied a team-high nine points for Delmarva Christian (9-2).

Wrestling

Bucs go unbeaten at Hodgson: Milford High won all four of its matches at the Legacy Duals at Hodgson on Saturday.

The Buccaneers’ closest match was against Woodbridge, which finished in a 40-40 tie. The Bucs took the victory on the fifth criteria.

Milford also beat Archmere, 60-18; Hodgson, 58-18; and Newark Charter, 54-22.

IR wins two in tri-match: Indian River won both its matches in a tri-match with Sussex Tech and Concord on Saturday.

The Indians beat Sussex Tech, 42-33, and the Raiders, 51-21. Sussex Tech downed Concord, 48-27.

Delmar wins event: Delmar High took first place at the Nandua Duals on Saturday.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com