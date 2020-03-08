Local roundup: Wolverines sweep baseball pair over St. Joseph’s, NY

Wesley College snapped a four-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph’s of Brooklyn, N.Y. in non-conference baseball on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolverines won the opener 12-10 before taking the night cap, 3-1, to improve to 4-9 overall.

In the first game, Wesley used a six-run fifth inning to take a 12-6 lead before holding on when St. Joseph’s (3-9) rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.

In the fifth, Dustin Sutton and John Joines both had RBI doubles to spark the Wolverines’ big inning.

Joines went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Jordan Marucci matched Joines with two hits and had a pair of RBI.

In the nightcap, pitcher Cole Edwards secured his first win of the season with a complete-game performance. He allowed just one run on four hits and struck out 11.

Hens sweep Rider: Delaware completed its first three-game sweep of the season with 7-6 and 8-6 wins over Rider.

In the opener, Aidan Riley was 3-for-4 with a two RBI in his first time batting out of the lead-off spot in the order.

Jordan Hutchins (Dover) was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and senior Derek Wakeley entered the game in the fifth inning and allowed just one hit and an unearned run with a strikeout in his 2.1 innings of work to earn the win.

Freshman Bryce Greenly (Milford) stole the show in the series finale, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Greenly entered the game in the fifth inning and two 1-2-3 innings while striking out five straight batters at one point.

Sophomores Joseph Carpenter and Austin Colmery each had multi-hit games as Carpenter was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Colmery was 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Hornets lose pair to Rams: Rhode Island racked up 23 and 23 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Delaware State at Soldier Field. The Rams won the opener 11-8 and took the nightcap 12-4 in the seven-inning games to complete a sweep of the three-game series.

Mason Bennett homered for DelState. The Caesar Rodney product leads the team in homers and is second in RBI this season.

Jared Gillis (Smyrna) and Cole Garey (Polytech) each knocked in two runs on the day.

College softball

Hens win two in Hampton: For the second straight day Delaware used dominant pitching to pick up a pair of wins, as the Blue Hens swept the Pirate Invitational by defeating Binghamton, 2-1, and Hampton, 8-2 in eight innings, on Sunday.

Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest) belted a solo home run to pace the Blue Hens. She went 4-for-4 against Hampton with two runs scored.

Delaware has now won seven games in a row.

Texas Tech 8, Delaware State 0: Two pitchers held the Hornets to one hit in Texas Tech’s victory over DSU in the finale of TTU’s Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on Sunday.

Delaware State (1-20) did not have a base runner until Alaena Selden singled with two out in the fifth inning. She was the Hornets’ base runner in the game.

The game was called after Texas Tech’s eighth-inning score due to the eight-run rule.

College tennis

Delaware 6, Drexel 1: The win was the 14th straight for the Hens, which bests Delaware’s previous record of 13 straight set during the 1981-82 season.

The Blue Hens have also now won three Colonial Athletic Association matches in the same season for the first time since 2011 and topped the Dragons for the first time since 2013.