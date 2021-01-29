Local roundup: Woodbridge boys hand Delmar first South setback

Delmar’s Cameron Bozman goes up for a shot against Woodbridge’s Jordan Evans in the second quarter at Woodbridge. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Woodbridge High jumped out to a 12-point, first-quarter lead before downing Delmar, 60-51, in Henlopen South boys’ basketball on Thursday evening.

Deronn Kane tallied 21 points for the Blue Raiders (2-0 South) while Emanuel McCrea-Mosley added nine points. Woodbridge held a 45-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Woodbridge’s Noah Matthews pulls down a rebound against Delmar’s TJ Gibson in the first quarter at Woodbridge.

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale led the Wildcats (3-1 South) with 11 points with Davin Chandler scoring 10.

St. Mark’s 41, Delmarva Christian 39: The Spartans took a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter before earning the non-conference victory.

Gabe Herling led the Royals (1-2) with 12 points.

Conrad 56, First State Military 27: Ismael George netted 14 points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

Conrad built a 34-13 halftime lead in the contest.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 44, Wilmington Friends 39: The Royals out-scored the Quakers, 14-5, in the fourth quarter to rally for the non-conference win.

Grace Fetterman tallied 25 points, sinking 11 of Delmarva Christian’s 18 field goals.

Tower Hill 45, First State Military 17: Carrina Keys scored 11 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

College basketball

UD series with Huskies postponed: Delaware’s two-game men’s basketball series with Northeastern, slated for Feb. 6-7, has been postponed because of a COVID-19 case withing the Huskies’ program.

The Blue Hens (3-4 CAA, 5-7 overall) host Elon (0-2, 3-3) on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Phoenix have had six CAA games postponed for COVID-19 reasons this season.

Northeastern (7-1, 8-6), which is in first place in the Colonial Athletic Association, also had a series with Drexel this weekend postponed.

College lacrosse

Hens picked second in CAA: Delaware was predicted to finish second in the pre-season Colonial Athletic Association men’s lacrosse poll that was announced on Thursday.

Massachusetts was named the league favorite. The Blue Hens, who open the season on Feb. 13 by hosting Villanova, went 4-2 last spring before the season was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware went 10-5 in 2019.

Also for the Hens, Charlie Kitchen earned his second-straight CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year nod. The 2019 CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Year owns the nation’s longest active goal streak (38 games) and currently posts the 12th longest all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Kitchen is one of just two players in program history to rank in the top-10 in goals, assists and points, joining only Randy Powers in the elite group. One of four captains for 2021, Kitchen is a three-time All-CAA honoree.

He enters his final year with 118 career goals (sixth all-time), 66 assists (10th all-time) and 184 points (eighth all-time).