Local roundup: Woodbridge girls defeat Caravel

Woodbridge High took control in the second half to register a 54-43 victory over Caravel in girls’ basketball on Tuesday evening.

The Blue Raiders out-scored the Buccaneers 30-20 after halftime to pick up the non-conference win.

Janeira Scott netted 20 points for Woodbridge (15-3), which won its fifth game in a row. Sierra Smith added 14 points while Cha’Kya Johnson scored 12.

Polytech 48, St. Georges 37: The Panthers finished the regular season at 13-7 after notching their fifth win in a row.

Polytech has won two more games than it did last season.

Milford 36, Sussex Academy 26: The Buccaneers tallied 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Sussex Central 64, Delmar 18: The Golden Knights improved to 11-8 with the victory.

Ursuline 49, Dover 24: The Senators finished the regular season with a record of 12-8 after the loss on Monday.

Tamyah Jones netted 10 points for Dover, which trailed 38-9 after three quarters.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 68, Red Lion Christian 32: Freshman Tyrone Tolson poured in a season-high 38 points as the Spartans improved to 11-8.

Tolson hit five three-pointers for Lake Forest, which finished the contest on a 20-4 run.

Delcastle 61, Cape Henlopen 42: The Vikings trailed by only two at halftime before being out-scored, 16-5, by the Cougars in the third quarter.

Drew Zimmerman netted 12 points while Nathan Sivels had 10 for Cape, which finishes the season 6-13. The Vikings sank nine three-pointers in the contest.

Hodgson 99, ECHS@DSU 72: The Hornets finish the season at 6-14 after the non-conference loss.

College lacrosse

MEN, St. Joseph’s 11, Delaware 8: A late rally by Saint Joseph’s proved to be too much as the 20th-ranked Blue Hens suffered the non-conference loss.

The Hawks scored the game’s final five goals, all in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.

Sophomore Clay Miller and senior Charlie Kitchen both had two goals for Delaware (2-1), while Owen Grant had two caused turnovers and three groundballs. Senior Matt DeLuca finished with seven saves