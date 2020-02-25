Local roundup: Woodbridge girls fall to Padua

Padua led by only four points going into the fourth quarter before notching a 59-44 victory over Woodbridge High in girls’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The Pandas (13-6) out-scored the Blue Raiders, 22-11, in the fourth quarter to close out the non-conference win.

Both teams sank 15 field goals with three three-pointers. But Padua went 26-of-37 from the foul line while Woodbridge was 11-of-23.

Pandas’ senior Michelle Kozicki netted 32 points on six field goals — with a pair of threes — and 18-of-19 free-throw shooting.

Cha’Kya Johnson scored 14 points for the Raiders (16-4) with Jillian Baker adding 10. Henlopen South champion Woodbridge faces North winner Cape Henlopen in the Henlopen Conference championship game on Friday at Dover at 6 p.m.

Also on Friday the DIAA will determine the state tournament brackets for both girls’ and boys’ basketball.

Boys’ basketball

William Penn 65, Milford 40: With the contest tied after the first quarter, the Colonials out-scored the Buccaneers, 54-31, the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Andrew Kravitz finished with 10 points for Milford, which hit seven three-pointers in the non-conference contest. The Bucs finish the season with a record of 6-14.

College basketball

Wesley to face Immaculata in semis: Top-seeded Wesley College will host No. 5 Immaculata in the Atlantic East men’s basketball tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Immaculata advanced with a 91-86 victory over fourth-seeded Cabrini on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines beat the Macs twice during the regular season, winning by scores of 76-44 and 83-71. No. 2 Gwynedd-Mercy hosts third-seeded Marymount in Thursday’s other semifinal.

The highest-remaining seed hosts the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

College baseball

Hens’ Goan earns CAA honor: The Colonial Athletic Association named Delaware senior Jack Goan the conference’s Player of the Week after he went 7-for-13 with a pair of home runs and six RBI over the weekend.

It is the first Player of the Week honor for Goan, who slugged 1.077 over the weekend against Gardner-Webb and North Carolina A&T. He recorded multi-hit games in each of the three contests.

Goan made his 46th consecutive start for the Blue Hens in Sunday’s contest.

College lacrosse

UD’s Kurtz honored: For the second time in three weeks, the Delaware men’s lacrosse program took home CAA Player of the Week accolades.

This time it was sophomore attackman Tye Kurtz, who finished last week with six goals and four assists in the Blue Hens’ two games. It’s the second CAA Player of the Week honor of Kurtz’s career.

For the year, Kurtz ranks second on the team and sixth in the CAA in points per game, totaling eight goals, eight assists and 16 points in Delaware’s four games.

Delaware’s DeLuca up for award: Delaware senior goalie Matt DeLuca has been named a candidate for the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

A Communications major, DeLuca carries a 3.202 grade point average with five times on the CAA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and an active member of community efforts with the Ferris School and McVey Elementary.

On the field, DeLuca currently ranks fifth all-time with 554 career saves, and has ranked in the top-10 in the country each of the past two seasons in goals-against-average, save percentage and saves per game.

College bowling

Hornets make MEAC tourney: The Delaware State bowling team has punched its ticket to the MEAC championship tournament.

The Hornets finished second in the MEAC’s second regular-season round-up over the weekend. DSU posted a 9-3 overall record and total pinfall of 13,201 in the weekend competition, trailing only undefeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, the defending conference champion.

In Sunday’s championship bracket play, the second-seeded Hornets defeated No. 3 seed North Carolina A&T before falling to No. 1 Maryland-Eastern Shore in the bracket final.

This weekend’s results, along with the results from the first conference meet last fall, will determine the eight teams that will compete in the MEAC Bowling Championship, to be held March 20-22 in Chesapeake, Va.

The Hornets were in third place after the first MEAC round-up of the season last November.