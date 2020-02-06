Local wrestling notebook: Milford visits Smyrna with Henlopen North on the line

SMYRNA — The wrestling dual meet regular season has been building up to this moment.

The Henlopen Conference Northern Division title is on the line tonight in Smyrna.

Milford High visits Smyrna at 6:30 p.m. for a contest which will determine who captures the Henlopen North crown. Both teams are undefeated against Delaware opposition so far this season.

Smyrna, the defending Division I dual meet state champion, enters the night 5-0 in Henlopen North play and 10-2 overall. The Eagles still have to face Dover after tonight to finish their Henlopen North schedule, but a win against Milford clinches the championship anyway.

Smyrna’s only two losses came out of state at the Virginia Duals tournament the weekend of Jan. 10-11. The Eagles were banged-up at the event, but their top wrestlers are back healthy, proven last week with a 59-16 victory over Caesar Rodney, followed by a 71-0 win against Sussex Tech Wednesday.

“I’m excited, more excited that we’re recovering from our injuries and that we’re not re-injuring,” said Smyrna coach Aaron Harris. “We’re close to chasing that state title and my boys are ready to go.”

Milford carries a 20-0 dual meet record into tonight and the Buccaneers are 6-0 in the Henlopen North portion of their schedule. Milford’s dual meet success is highlighted by winning the Dundalk Duals in Maryland on Jan. 11 and the Legacy Duals at Hodgson on Jan. 25.

Milford is the seven-time defending Division II champions, the Buccaneers were moved up to Division I this offseason. The Buccaneers always played a tough schedule the years they were in the Henlopen South though, facing numerous Henlopen North and Division I opponents.

The two teams last met in a nonconference matchup in 2018 with Smyrna winning 51-16.

Milford and Smyrna have faced each other nine times since the 2008-2009 season. Smyrna has won every contest.

The closest bout was a 32-30 Smyrna victory in 2016.

No matter who wins tonight both teams are locks to qualify for the eight-team Division I dual meet state tournament which takes place Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. So a possible rematch is certainly in the cards.

Bonus points

• Indian River’s Ian Shaubach earned career victory No. 100 last weekend when the Indians participated in the Martin Luther King Duals in Pennsylvania.